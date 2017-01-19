Posted on January 19, 2017.
The Collierville Dragons fell 48-47 to Kirby Tuesday night and are preparing to host Germantown this Friday night. Senior guard Tay Morris had 15 points and junior Jalen Lynn chipped in 14 points in the loss. With the score tied 9-9 after the first quarter, Kirby jumped ahead with a 17-13 run before halftime. The […]
By Bill Sorrell A dunk made one team roar while a block made another soar. With 5:52 left in the game, Germantown’s DeMarcus Mitchell slammed an anticipated dunk that raised the rafters, giving the Red Devils a 34-33 lead over arch-rival Houston. With 3:21 left, Houston’s Bruce Guy blocked a shot but five seconds later […]
Landers Ford in Collierville has been given the green light to expand its site for more inventory display. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a conditional use permit for expansion at the dealership during their regularly scheduled meeting. The existing dealership, located at the busy corner of W. Poplar Ave. and S. Houston Levee […]
Last year, the Collierville Special Citizen Volunteer Patrol completed 8,880 hours of volunteer work for the Collierville Police Department. These hours equate to the full-time salary of approximately 4.3 police officers for the year. The Special Citizen Volunteer Patrol provides support to Collierville Police at town events by directing traffic, providing vacation checks for citizens, […]
Girl Scouts from around the Mid-South came to their Memphis Leadership Center Saturday for the Girl Scout Cookie Kickoff. Events included a scavenger hunt for posted safety tips, crafts, viewing of cookie sale prizes they could win and other fun activities. The center is at 717 S. White Station Road. In the Mid-South, Girl Scouts […]
The Collierville Lady Dragons crushed Wooddale 62-27 Friday night and picked up their 10th win of the season. Collierville jumped out to a 31-14 halftime lead and cruised in the second half. Kyra Pryor paced everyone with 17 points and Jada Taylor chipped in 14 points. Collierville will host Germantown this Friday. The Lady Red […]
The Collierville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting last week for Faded Cuts for Men at 348 New Byhalia Road, No. 9. For more information, call (901) 288-3274. PICTURED: Nikki Yancey, Cory Yancey, Brittiny Street, Cheri Tillner, Liz Deely, Melinda Street and Danny Street.
The Collierville Planning Commission has approved the preliminary stages for the creation of three commercial lots and two medical professional office lots at the northwest corner of W. Poplar Ave. and Bray Station Road. Commissioners unanimously approved the preliminary subdivision plat for phase two of the Cartwright Place Business Center on 22 acres earlier this […]
Home sales for 2016 have been tallied and Collierville finished the year strong, with 1,197 sales recorded by the Memphis Area Association of Realtors. Numbers released last week indicate that the town saw a three tenths of a percent increase in sales over 2015, when 1,193 sales were reported. This is the fourth consecutive year […]
By Graham Sweeney The Independent After nearly a decade of creating culinary treats for friends and family, self taught baker and Memphis native Richard Clark decided to offer his talents to the public by opening Buttercups Cupcakes in Collierville’s Carriage Crossing. “It all started with the inspiration of a Gray KitchenAid Mixer that was given […]
