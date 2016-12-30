Posted on December 30, 2016.
The Collierville Lady Dragons started their holiday namesake tournament 2-0, besting Douglas and Jonesboro on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, Collierville fell 46-27 to Northpoint Christian of Southaven Thursday night in the third round of the Dragon Fire Invitational. The Trojans started the game with a 19-4 run and Collierville never recovered. Up 26-19 at halftime, […]
Posted on December 28, 2016.
The Lady Dragons scorched Douglass 45-12 Tuesday night in the first round of the Dragon Fire Invitational at Collierville High School. ABOVE: Lauren Taylor paced the Dragons with 14 points and helped her team get out to an early 15-3 lead. The Dragons (6-4) put away Douglass in the second half with a 16-0 run. […]
Posted on December 28, 2016.
Germantown is tied with five other Tennessee cities for the second lowest jobless rate in the state. The city’s rate for November was 3.5 percent, or more than one percent point below the national average of 4.6 percent, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. At 3.2 percent, Franklin has the lowest […]
Posted on December 28, 2016.
This year, the Collierville Burch Library, in partnership with Main Street Collierville, is offering families an opportunity to enjoy a Christmas Story Walk as they stroll along the Collierville Town Square. Share Jan Brettís retelling of ìThe Mittenî with your family in a unique way. Starting on the west side of the Town Square, read […]
Posted on December 28, 2016.
Standardized test scores for local public schools look sobering, although educators are cautioning that parents should view them with a grain of salt. Perhaps several grains. The data from the 2015-16 school year (the latest-available data, released on Dec. 13) shows widespread score drops, but it is a “recalibration” year based on a new test. […]
Posted on December 22, 2016.
On the night of Dec. 21, the Collierville Police Department responded to several calls where automobiles had been burglarized. Their initial investigation revealed that in every incident, the vehicle was left unlocked. These incidents occurred in the neighborhoods close to the areas of Six Crowns Street and White Road. Every year, there are items stolen […]
Posted on December 21, 2016.
Collierville Elementary School Mrs. Luzar’s Class Dear Santa, I will git to see you in Nashvil. My elf is fune. I have all rede writd you a leter so you proble orete no wut I won’t this chrismis. Sincerely, Haven Dear Santa, I wold like Harry potter legos for christmas. I wuold also like ps4. […]
Posted on December 20, 2016.
The Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved the final site plan for ChemStation between Highway 385 and E.Shelby Drive near CCL Label. Board members approved the 24,200-square-foot building Monday afternoon during a special called meeting. The applicant did not initially agree to two of the town’s conditions. One such condition was the screening […]
Posted on December 20, 2016.
The Town Beautiful Commission and the Collierville Parks Recreation and Cultural Arts Department have announced the winners of the 2016 Holiday Lighting Contest. The winners are as follows: Spirit Award – Randall Tucker at 1744 Campden Drive, Reason for the Season Award – Wesley Blackman at 1339 Ollie Street, Griswold Award – David Brown at […]
Posted on December 20, 2016.
By Graham Sweeney The Independent Collierville leaders recently hit the pause button on a proposed new home planned for construction on a prominent lot in town’s most historic neighborhood. Last week, the town’s Historic District Commission unanimously denied a request for a new residential building on the vacant lot at the corner of W. Poplar […]
