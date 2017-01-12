Posted on January 12, 2017.
By Graham Sweeney The Independent After nearly a decade of creating culinary treats for friends and family, self taught baker and Memphis native Richard Clark decided to offer his talents to the public by opening Buttercups Cupcakes in Collierville’s Carriage Crossing. “It all started with the inspiration of a Gray KitchenAid Mixer that was given […]
Posted on January 12, 2017.
Many Collierville residents got a three-day weekend as the Mid-South got its first snow of 2017 on Jan. 6. Snow started falling at around 3 a.m. Friday. Just an hour later, reports of car accidents started coming in. Collierville Schools announced closings early that morning. The National Weather Service reported that between 1 and 3 […]
Posted on January 11, 2017.
By Graham Sweeney The Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen has voted to establish term limits for elected officials and to require that officials seeking election for a different office resign from their current position. Board members voted to amend the Town Charter Monday night during their regularly scheduled meeting. The amendment calls for a […]
Posted on January 6, 2017.
A portion of Houston Levee Road at the intersection of West Poplar Avenue will be closed temporarily for traffic for up to four days from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Jan. 9-12. MLGW crews are making gas repairs at the intersection in Collierville. While MLGW crews are working, traffic will be unable to turn […]
Posted on January 6, 2017.
Winter Weather Morning Update Winter Weather Advisory continues through 6 p.m. 1 to 2 inches of snow expected Today’s high will be in the 20s, the low tonight will be in the teens Travel and Roads Traffic-No major disruptions Leave early for your destination Salt and sand trucks are giving priority to heavier […]
Posted on January 4, 2017.
By Graham Sweeney The Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen is scheduled to discuss the site plan for a dog spa and kennel on the north side of Highway 72 between Distribution Parkway and S. Center Street. Board members will meet Monday night at Town Hall. Last month, the Planning Commission approved the site plan […]
Posted on January 4, 2017.
The National Weather Service has predicted a “winter blast” Thursday through Saturday with temperatures down to the 20’s with light snow flurries, according to Dale Lane, director of the Shelby County Office of Preparedness. “Lane and his staff will be in contact with our emergency services coordinators,” added Shelby County Mayor Mark H. Luttrell Jr. […]
Posted on January 4, 2017.
100 Space Heaters, 100 Electric Blankets Available to Qualified Applicants MLGW is teaming up with the Neighborhood Christian Centers to assist qualified low-income seniors and physically challenged residents of Shelby County through the Power of Warmth Program. The MLGW program provides space heaters and electric blankets to eligible MLGW customers. The Neighborhood Christian Centers will […]
Posted on January 4, 2017.
A retirement party was held last week for longtime Collierville High School teacher Shelli Basher. She taught Mathematics and STEM at Collierville for 30 years, served as coach/mentor for VEX Robotics teams and as an event partner for robotics tournaments, workshop and camps. Basher was dedicated to helping schools and communities provide sustainable robotics education […]
Posted on January 4, 2017.
Players from Briarcrest, Cordova and St. George’s dominated the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State football teams announced the last week in December. Of the 28 players on the 6A team, six were from Shelby County. There was one player among the 28 on the Class 5A team. On the Class 4A team, there were four. […]
