Posted on January 6, 2017.
A portion of Houston Levee Road at the intersection of West Poplar Avenue will be closed temporarily for traffic for up to four days from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Jan. 9-12. MLGW crews are making gas repairs at the intersection in Collierville. While MLGW crews are working, traffic will be unable to turn […]
Posted on January 6, 2017.
Winter Weather Morning Update Winter Weather Advisory continues through 6 p.m. 1 to 2 inches of snow expected Today’s high will be in the 20s, the low tonight will be in the teens Travel and Roads Traffic-No major disruptions Leave early for your destination Salt and sand trucks are giving priority to heavier […]
Posted on January 4, 2017.
By Graham Sweeney The Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen is scheduled to discuss the site plan for a dog spa and kennel on the north side of Highway 72 between Distribution Parkway and S. Center Street. Board members will meet Monday night at Town Hall. Last month, the Planning Commission approved the site plan […]
Posted on January 4, 2017.
The National Weather Service has predicted a “winter blast” Thursday through Saturday with temperatures down to the 20’s with light snow flurries, according to Dale Lane, director of the Shelby County Office of Preparedness. “Lane and his staff will be in contact with our emergency services coordinators,” added Shelby County Mayor Mark H. Luttrell Jr. […]
Posted on January 4, 2017.
100 Space Heaters, 100 Electric Blankets Available to Qualified Applicants MLGW is teaming up with the Neighborhood Christian Centers to assist qualified low-income seniors and physically challenged residents of Shelby County through the Power of Warmth Program. The MLGW program provides space heaters and electric blankets to eligible MLGW customers. The Neighborhood Christian Centers will […]
Posted on January 4, 2017.
A retirement party was held last week for longtime Collierville High School teacher Shelli Basher. She taught Mathematics and STEM at Collierville for 30 years, served as coach/mentor for VEX Robotics teams and as an event partner for robotics tournaments, workshop and camps. Basher was dedicated to helping schools and communities provide sustainable robotics education […]
Posted on January 4, 2017.
Players from Briarcrest, Cordova and St. George’s dominated the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State football teams announced the last week in December. Of the 28 players on the 6A team, six were from Shelby County. There was one player among the 28 on the Class 5A team. On the Class 4A team, there were four. […]
Posted on January 4, 2017.
The Germantown Planning Commission has unanimously approved the development intended to house the Trader Joe’s location. The Commission met Tuesday night to consider the final site plan for the grocery chain. The latest plan from developer Centennial American Properties modified previous submissions by moving the anchor store into the existing building, allowing Trader’s to arrive […]
Posted on January 3, 2017.
The Shops at Carriage Crossing has announced the grand opening of two new eateries – Frida’s Restaurante Mexicano and Buttercups Cupcakes. Both are locally-owned and family-operated. “We’re excited about these new additions to our center,” said Susan Eads, general manager of Carriage Crossing. This is the second Frida’s Restaurante Mexicano location in the Memphis area. […]
Posted on December 30, 2016.
The Collierville Lady Dragons started their holiday namesake tournament 2-0, besting Douglas and Jonesboro on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, Collierville fell 46-27 to Northpoint Christian of Southaven Thursday night in the third round of the Dragon Fire Invitational. The Trojans started the game with a 19-4 run and Collierville never recovered. Up 26-19 at halftime, […]
