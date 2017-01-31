Posted on January 31, 2017.
By Graham Sweeney Initial plans for a four-story hotel will be discussed Thursday night at the regularly scheduled meeting of the Collierville Planning Commission. Commissioners will vote to approve a preliminary site plan for The Fairfield Inn and Suites, a 55,789-square-foot Marriott hotel planned for construction on the north side of Collierville Road, east of […]

January 31, 2017.
By Graham Sweeney Two major Germantown shopping centers will soon receive a facelift as a result of action by the city’s Design Review Commission. Commissioners unanimously approved projects to update storefront façades last week during their regularly scheduled meeting. The first of the two projects will improve the old Kroger store site on Exeter Road […]

January 27, 2017.
The individual pictured is responsible for the theft of a package from the doorstep of a residence in Collierville on Thursday. If you have any information on this individual, contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 457-2520. Please take steps to have your packages retrieved from your doorstep when they are delivered. Consider asking a trusted […]

January 26, 2017.
The Houston Mustangs cruised past Wooddale 64-37 Friday night on the road to improve to 13-8 on the season. The Mustangs turned on the jets early, jumping out to a 27-6 lead. Wooddale traded baskets before the half but never truly threatened. Bruce Guy led Houston with 18 points and Ryan Boyce chipped in 12 […]

January 26, 2017.
Arrests – Anthony P. Smith (suspect), 300 block of Park Hill Road, Collierville, charged with driving under the influence. – Alexis N. Fernandez-Tate (suspect), 6700 block of Hickory Jack Ave., Memphis, charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana). – DeAngelo D. Brooks (suspect), 7000 block of Shadow […]

January 26, 2017.
Photo by Kevin Lewter After taking a 17-10 halftime lead Friday night on the road against Collierville, the Germantown Lady Red Devils fell apart in the second half as the Lady Dragons used a 21-11 run to get the 31-28 win. Collierville’s Kyra Pryor paced all players with 11 points. Germantown was led by Carria […]

January 26, 2017.
By Graham Sweeney Collierville has updated its beer and liquor laws to reflect recent changes made by the state. On Monday night, the Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a “beer ordinance” that will alter several of the town’s policies as it relates to the sale of alcoholic beverages. The board voted unanimously, although […]

January 25, 2017.
Photo by Kevin Lewter The Germantown Red Devils lost an overtime heartbreaker Friday night at rival Collierville. With the score tied 22-22 at halftime, Germantown used a 19-9 run in the third quarter to secure a safe lead. However, the Dragons exploded for 20 points in the final quarter to force overtime and eventually get […]

January 25, 2017.
Photo by Kevin Lewter Members of the Collierville High School student section, nicknamed the Collierville Crazies, root the Dragons on to victory Friday night during their home game against Germantown. The Dragons used a 20-10 run in the fourth quarter to force overtime and eventually pull out a 55-54 win. Collierville will host rival Houston […]

January 25, 2017.
Much of the city was on edge Monday morning after reports surfaced that officers with the Germantown Police Department were pursuing two suspects involved in an alleged armed robbery attempt near Hacks Cross Road and Poplar Pike. The Germantown Police Department announced Tuesday morning that Jaylin Pritchard, a 19-year-old from Collierville, and George Jinkins, 20, […]

