Police seek information regarding Collierville package thief

Posted on January 27, 2017.

The individual pictured is responsible for the theft of a package from the doorstep of a residence in Collierville on Thursday. If you have any information on this individual, contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 457-2520. Please take steps to have your packages retrieved from your doorstep when they are delivered. Consider asking a trusted […]

Posted in News0 Comments

Photo by Kevin Lewter The Houston Mustangs cruised past Wooddale 64-37 Friday night on the road to improve to 13-8 on the season. The Mustangs turned on the jets early, jumping out to a 27-6 lead. Wooddale traded baskets before the half but never truly threatened. Bruce Guy led Houston with 18 points and Ryan Boyce chipped in 12 points. The Mustangs will play at rival Collierville this Friday before hosting Ridgeway on Tuesday. PICTURED: Jalin Clay scores on the breakaway layup. He finished the game with 14 points.

Mustangs cruise past Wooddale

Posted on January 26, 2017.

Posted in News, Sports0 Comments

Collierville Police Reports

Posted on January 26, 2017.

Arrests – Anthony P. Smith (suspect), 300 block of Park Hill Road, Collierville, charged with driving under the influence. – Alexis N. Fernandez-Tate (suspect), 6700 block of Hickory Jack Ave., Memphis, charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana). – DeAngelo D. Brooks (suspect), 7000 block of Shadow […]

Posted in News0 Comments

Photo by Kevin Lewter After taking a 17-10 halftime lead Friday night on the road against Collierville, the Germantown Lady Red Devils fell apart in the second half as the Lady Dragons used a 21-11 run to get the 31-28 win. Collierville's Kyra Pryor paced all players with 11 points. Germantown was led by Carria Smith's 7 points. The Lady Dragons will host Houston this Friday. PICTURED: Pryor blows by Lady Red Devil Destinee Manning.

Lady Dragons beat Germantown

Posted on January 26, 2017.

Posted in News, Sports0 Comments

Town updates liquor laws with ‘beer ordinance’

Posted on January 26, 2017.

By Graham Sweeney Collierville has updated its beer and liquor laws to reflect recent changes made by the state. On Monday night, the Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a “beer ordinance” that will alter several of the town’s policies as it relates to the sale of alcoholic beverages. The board voted unanimously, although […]

Posted in News, Public Safety0 Comments

Photo by Kevin Lewter The Germantown Red Devils lost an overtime heartbreaker Friday night at rival Collierville. With the score tied 22-22 at halftime, Germantown used a 19-9 run in the third quarter to secure a safe lead. However, the Dragons exploded for 20 points in the final quarter to force overtime and eventually get the 55-54 win. Demarcus Mitchell had 17 points for Germantown and C.J. Norfleet chipped in 12 points. Collierville guard Jalen Lynn led all scorerers with 19 points. Collierville will host Houston this Friday. PICTURED: Tay Morris slashes through the Red Devils' defense. He had 11 points Friday night.

Dragons force OT, get win over Devils

Posted on January 25, 2017.

Posted in News0 Comments

Photo by Kevin Lewter Members of the Collierville High School student section, nicknamed the Collierville Crazies, root the Dragons on to victory Friday night during their home game against Germantown. The Dragons used a 20-10 run in the fourth quarter to force overtime and eventually pull out a 55-54 win. Collierville will host rival Houston this Friday night.

Collierville Crazies

Posted on January 25, 2017.

Posted in News0 Comments

Collierville man charged in G’town burglary, shooting

Posted on January 25, 2017.

Much of the city was on edge Monday morning after reports surfaced that officers with the Germantown Police Department were pursuing two suspects involved in an alleged armed robbery attempt near Hacks Cross Road and Poplar Pike. The Germantown Police Department announced Tuesday morning that Jaylin Pritchard, a 19-year-old from Collierville, and George Jinkins, 20, […]

Posted in News0 Comments

Photo by Kevin Lewter The Collierville Dragons used an early 15-6 run to absorb a late run from Wooddale and get a 47-45 win, their 10th of the season. Tay Morris and Jalen Lynn scored 22 points for the Dragons. Collierville will start a 5-game homestand this Friday against Germantown. They then host rival Houston on Jan. 27. PICTURED: Jordan Channels soars through the air for two of his eight points.

Dragons prepare to host Germantown

Posted on January 19, 2017.

The Collierville Dragons fell 48-47 to Kirby Tuesday night and are preparing to host Germantown this Friday night. Senior guard Tay Morris had 15 points and junior Jalen Lynn chipped in 14 points in the loss. With the score tied 9-9 after the first quarter, Kirby jumped ahead with a 17-13 run before halftime. The […]

Posted in News, Sports0 Comments

Photo by Kevin Lewter Houston's Ryan Boyce slices through the Germantown defense Friday night in the district rivalry game.

Mustangs hold on to top rival Germantown

Posted on January 19, 2017.

By Bill Sorrell A dunk made one team roar while a block made another soar. With 5:52 left in the game, Germantown’s DeMarcus Mitchell slammed an anticipated dunk that raised the rafters, giving the Red Devils a 34-33 lead over arch-rival Houston. With 3:21 left, Houston’s Bruce Guy blocked a shot but five seconds later […]

Posted in News, Sports0 Comments

