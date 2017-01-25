Photo by Kevin Lewter The Germantown Red Devils lost an overtime heartbreaker Friday night at rival Collierville. With the score tied 22-22 at halftime, Germantown used a 19-9 run in the third quarter to secure a safe lead. However, the Dragons exploded for 20 points in the final quarter to force overtime and eventually get the 55-54 win. Demarcus Mitchell had 17 points for Germantown and C.J. Norfleet chipped in 12 points. Collierville guard Jalen Lynn led all scorerers with 19 points. Collierville will host Houston this Friday. PICTURED: Tay Morris slashes through the Red Devils' defense. He had 11 points Friday night.

Dragons force OT, get win over Devils

Posted on January 25, 2017.

Photo by Kevin Lewter Members of the Collierville High School student section, nicknamed the Collierville Crazies, root the Dragons on to victory Friday night during their home game against Germantown. The Dragons used a 20-10 run in the fourth quarter to force overtime and eventually pull out a 55-54 win. Collierville will host rival Houston this Friday night.

Collierville Crazies

Posted on January 25, 2017.

arrests

Collierville man charged in G’town burglary, shooting

Posted on January 25, 2017.

Much of the city was on edge Monday morning after reports surfaced that officers with the Germantown Police Department were pursuing two suspects involved in an alleged armed robbery attempt near Hacks Cross Road and Poplar Pike. The Germantown Police Department announced Tuesday morning that Jaylin Pritchard, a 19-year-old from Collierville, and George Jinkins, 20, […]

Photo by Kevin Lewter The Collierville Dragons used an early 15-6 run to absorb a late run from Wooddale and get a 47-45 win, their 10th of the season. Tay Morris and Jalen Lynn scored 22 points for the Dragons. Collierville will start a 5-game homestand this Friday against Germantown. They then host rival Houston on Jan. 27. PICTURED: Jordan Channels soars through the air for two of his eight points.

Dragons prepare to host Germantown

Posted on January 19, 2017.

The Collierville Dragons fell 48-47 to Kirby Tuesday night and are preparing to host Germantown this Friday night. Senior guard Tay Morris had 15 points and junior Jalen Lynn chipped in 14 points in the loss. With the score tied 9-9 after the first quarter, Kirby jumped ahead with a 17-13 run before halftime. The […]

Photo by Kevin Lewter Houston's Ryan Boyce slices through the Germantown defense Friday night in the district rivalry game.

Mustangs hold on to top rival Germantown

Posted on January 19, 2017.

By Bill Sorrell A dunk made one team roar while a block made another soar. With 5:52 left in the game, Germantown’s DeMarcus Mitchell slammed an anticipated dunk that raised the rafters, giving the Red Devils a 34-33 lead over arch-rival Houston. With 3:21 left, Houston’s Bruce Guy blocked a shot but five seconds later […]

S7302976

Town OKs Landers Ford expansion

Posted on January 19, 2017.

Landers Ford in Collierville has been given the green light to expand its site for more inventory display. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a conditional use permit for expansion at the dealership during their regularly scheduled meeting. The existing dealership, located at the busy corner of W. Poplar Ave. and S. Houston Levee […]

Courtesy Photo Last year, the Collierville Special Citizen Volunteer Patrol completed 8,880 hours of volunteer work for the Collierville Police Department. These hours equate to the full-time salary of approximately 4.3 police officers for the year. The Special Citizen Volunteer Patrol provides support to Collierville Police at town events by directing traffic, providing vacation checks for citizens, and assisting in other duties allowing commissioned officers to concentrate on patrol. The 2016 Special Citizen Volunteer Patrol Unit is pictured above outside of the Collierville Police Station.

Volunteers complete nearly 9,000 hours of police work

Posted on January 19, 2017.

Photo by Carolyn Bahm Girl Scouts from around the Mid-South came to their Memphis Leadership Center Saturday for the Girl Scout Cookie Kickoff. Events included a scavenger hunt for posted safety tips, crafts, viewing of cookie sale prizes they could win and other fun activities. The center is at 717 S. White Station Road. In the Mid-South, Girl Scouts will be taking pre-orders through Jan. 27, and booth sales in front of area stores will be on weekends Feb. 24-March 19. Girl Scout Anneke Van Wijk spoke of her sales experience. "People always say, 'We've already bought cookies.' And I say, 'Why don't you want to buy more?'" PICTURED: From left, Bella Stephenson, 11, and Anneke van Wijk, 11, make necklaces at their first stop for the Cookie Kickoff. Both are from Troop 13288 in Collierville.

Cookie Convention

Posted on January 19, 2017.

Photo by Ruth Goodman The Collierville Lady Dragons crushed Wooddale 62-27 Friday night and picked up their 10th win of the season. Collierville jumped out to a 31-14 halftime lead and cruised in the second half. Kyra Pryor paced everyone with 17 points and Jada Taylor chipped in 14 points. Collierville will host Germantown this Friday. The Lady Red Devils are coming off of a 30-point loss to Houston. PICTURED: Junior point guard Alexis Taylor breaks a press and dribbles down court.

Lady Dragons cruise past Wooddale

Posted on January 19, 2017.

The Collierville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting last week for Faded Cuts for Men at 348 New Byhalia Road, No. 9. For more information, call (901) 288-3274. PICTURED: Nikki Yancey, Cory Yancey, Brittiny Street, Cheri Tillner, Liz Deely, Melinda Street and Danny Street.

Ribbon Cutting held for Faded Cuts

Posted on January 18, 2017.

