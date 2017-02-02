Posted on February 2, 2017.
Collierville Crime Stoppers is now offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the vandalisms to Collierville High School, Collierville Middle School, Collierville Elementary School and Hart Properties. Information can be reported anonymously. If anyone has information, please call the Collierville Police Criminal Investigations Division at (901) […]
Posted on February 1, 2017.
Collierville Schools hosted its annual Family STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Night on Jan. 26 at Collierville Middle School. Bailey Station students showcased many of the things they have been learning and experiencing through STEM educational activities. PICTURED: Club members demonstrated how they used technology to draw and design a string art project. They then […]
Posted on February 1, 2017.
Former Alabama football standout Barrett Jones joined dozens of former ECS athletes Friday night during the school’s Basketball Alumni Recognition. The alums were recognized during halftime of the boys’ basketball game. They are pictured with Athletic Director and former head basketball coach John Roelofs (center). Those recognized were — Carroll Andre, Skip Vance, George Bravos, […]
Posted on January 31, 2017.
By Graham Sweeney Initial plans for a four-story hotel will be discussed Thursday night at the regularly scheduled meeting of the Collierville Planning Commission. Commissioners will vote to approve a preliminary site plan for The Fairfield Inn and Suites, a 55,789-square-foot Marriott hotel planned for construction on the north side of Collierville Road, east of […]
Posted on January 31, 2017.
By Graham Sweeney Two major Germantown shopping centers will soon receive a facelift as a result of action by the city’s Design Review Commission. Commissioners unanimously approved projects to update storefront façades last week during their regularly scheduled meeting. The first of the two projects will improve the old Kroger store site on Exeter Road […]
Posted on January 27, 2017.
The individual pictured is responsible for the theft of a package from the doorstep of a residence in Collierville on Thursday. If you have any information on this individual, contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 457-2520. Please take steps to have your packages retrieved from your doorstep when they are delivered. Consider asking a trusted […]
Posted on January 26, 2017.
The Houston Mustangs cruised past Wooddale 64-37 Friday night on the road to improve to 13-8 on the season. The Mustangs turned on the jets early, jumping out to a 27-6 lead. Wooddale traded baskets before the half but never truly threatened. Bruce Guy led Houston with 18 points and Ryan Boyce chipped in 12 […]
Posted on January 26, 2017.
Arrests – Anthony P. Smith (suspect), 300 block of Park Hill Road, Collierville, charged with driving under the influence. – Alexis N. Fernandez-Tate (suspect), 6700 block of Hickory Jack Ave., Memphis, charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana). – DeAngelo D. Brooks (suspect), 7000 block of Shadow […]
Posted on January 26, 2017.
Photo by Kevin Lewter After taking a 17-10 halftime lead Friday night on the road against Collierville, the Germantown Lady Red Devils fell apart in the second half as the Lady Dragons used a 21-11 run to get the 31-28 win. Collierville’s Kyra Pryor paced all players with 11 points. Germantown was led by Carria […]
Posted on January 26, 2017.
By Graham Sweeney Collierville has updated its beer and liquor laws to reflect recent changes made by the state. On Monday night, the Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a “beer ordinance” that will alter several of the town’s policies as it relates to the sale of alcoholic beverages. The board voted unanimously, although […]
