Collierville High announces Vals, Sals

The 2019 Collierville High School co-valedictorians and co-salutatorians (yes, there are two of each) have been announced. The seniors graduated Thursday during a commencement ceremony at Bellevue Baptist Church.



And the Valedictorians are:

Nicole Jessica Li is one of Collierville High School’s 2019 Valedictorians.

Never shying away from a challenge, Nicole has taken just about every Advanced Placement course offered at Collierville High-17 to be exact.

Nicole’s academic excellence has also enabled her to become a National Merit Finalist, an AP distinguished scholar, a Cum Laude Society member, and a CHS Honor Academy member. Recently Nicole was named a Presidential Scholar Semi-Finalist and is one of 14 students representing the state of Tennessee. Nicole will attend Yale University in the fall.

Amy Zhou is one of Collierville High School’s 2019 Valedictorians. Amy is extremely committed to her academics, and she has challenged herself each year by choosing the most difficult classes we offer on campus in every academic area.

She is a National Merit Finalist and has been named a National AP Scholar. Amy is also one of only 40 young women nationally to be a recipient of the 2019 National Center for Women & Information Technology NCWIT Award for Aspirations in Computing. In the fall, Amy will attend the University of Pennsylvania.



And the Salutatorians are:

Ian Mateo-Jorge MacDougall is one of our 2019 Salutatorians. Recently Ian was named one of 251 Coca-Cola Scholarship Regional Finalists for his academic excellence, leadership, and service over the past four years. Ian was also named a Presidential Scholar Nominee, an AP distinguished scholar, a Cum Laude Society member, and a CHS Honor Academy Member.

Ian will attend The University of Tennessee-Knoxville next fall and plans to major in a STEM related field.

Luke Santiago MacDougall is our other 2019 Salutatorian. Over the past four years Luke has persevered through 15 Advanced Placement courses, never looking to take the easy way out.

Some of Luke’s academic awards include being an AP distinguished scholar, a Cum Laude Society member, and a CHS Honor Academy Member. Luke was recently awarded a $10,000 Lockheed Martin Corporation STEM scholarship and will attend The University of Tennessee-Knoxville next fall.