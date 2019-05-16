More than 200 local children recently competed in the Collierville Youth Fishing Rodeo over the weekend at W.C. Johnson Park.

The free annual event is for children ages 12 and younger.

Participants had two hours to fish until weigh-in. The first place winners in the 6-and-under category were Isaiah Sarivner and Kimley Barton.

Top fishermen in the 7-to-8-year-old group were Edward Scrirner and Sophia Bebawy.

Joseph Lewis and Reece Pittman won the 9-to-10-year-old category and Mason Grace and Cora Ford took first in the 11-to-12-year-old group.

Hunter Perkins and Sophia Bebawy caught the biggest catfish, at 6-pounds-15 ounces and 3-pounds-2 ounces, respectively.

ABOVE: Sophia Bebawy is helped by her mother, Julie.