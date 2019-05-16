Construction underway for ‘extreme’ theater in Collierville

Memphis-based Malco Theatres announced plans to add on to the recently renovated Collierville Cinema Grill.



The new auditorium will house the Malco-branded large-format MXT “Extreme” Theatre, the second location after the successful March debut at the Malco Powerhouse Cinema. The state-of-the-art auditorium will include 275 luxury recliner seats with reserved seating, a 70-ft screen with laser projection, and Dolby ATMOS sound.



The theatre, located at 380 Market Boulevard in Collierville, Tennessee, recently underwent a renovation converting all 16 auditoriums to reserved luxury recliner seating, a full lobby upgrade with a sleek, modern design and the addition of a gourmet grill menu with full bar.



“We are thrilled how the MXT concept turned out at the Powerhouse Cinema,” said David Tashie, President and COO, “and will be adding this amenity to our Collierville, Tennessee; Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tupelo, Mississippi; and Owensboro, Kentucky locations.”



Construction is expected to be complete in time for the release of Star Wars IX on Dec. 20.



Malco Theatres is a fourth-generation family owned and operated business that reached its 100th anniversary in 2015.



Malco Theatres operates over 350 screens at 34 locations across the Mid-South, as well as bowling and family entertainment centers in Louisiana and Mississippi. Recently completed renovations include the Collierville Cinema Grill, Stage Cinema Grill and Tupelo Commons Cinema Grill.



Current projects include Jonesboro, Ark.; Owensboro, Ky.; Ridgeland, Miss. and more locations to be announced.