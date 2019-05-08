GPAC receives $2.5 million state grant for outdoor venue

Germantown Performing Arts Center Executive Director Paul Chandler announced last week that the facility has been awarded a $2.5 million grant on behalf of the state to support the construction of a future outdoor performance venue, which will be called The Grove.



The State Legislature voted on the measure just days before adjourning for the year.



The state will be joining a host of major foundations, corporations and individuals, including the Plough Foundation, the Assisi Foundation, the City of Germantown, First Tennessee Foundation, FedEx, AutoZone,

Methodist Lebonheur Healthcare, TruGreen and nexAir, that have made financial contributions to the world-class outdoor performance venue.



Sen. Brian Kelsey (R – District 31) and Rep. Mark White (R – District 83) identified the grant opportunity and advocated for GPAC in committee meetings, conference committees and on the floor of the General Assembly.



“GPAC is a gem for the entire Mid-South. I’ve enjoyed watching shows there from local artists to international acts,” said Kelsey.



With the completion of The Grove, GPAC will join the ranks of the “most innovative performing arts and culture centers in the nation.”

The Grove will incorporate the ability to simulcast programming from the indoor venue to an outdoor screen.



“With this capability,” said Chandler, “The Grove will help GPAC and its local arts partners attract new audiences with new types of experiences and expand their already important role as a regional economic and tourism driver.”



“I’m proud to garner state support to reach even more Tennesseans with quality artistic programming,” Kelsey added.



Funds will not be diverted from Gov. Bill Lee’s Memphis riverfront redevelopment grant.



“We are thrilled to receive the state grant for The Grove and very pleased that our project was not funded at the expense of any of our community partners,” Chandler said.



A 501©3 non-profit, GPAC is governed by an 18-member board of directors and is entering its 25th year of operations. For more information about GPAC and The Grove, visit gpacweb.com.