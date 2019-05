The Collierville Dragons knocked off Houston 5-4 on Monday in the second round of the Dist. 15-AAA tournament.

They were scheduled to play in the championship game on Wednesday before competing in the Regional tournament.

With a 32-3-1 record, the Dragons are ranked No. 1 in the state.



PICTURED: Collierville relief pitcher Zach Johnson with the fist pump after getting the last out of the game.



Photo by Kevin Lewter