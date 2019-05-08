Collierville lumber business celebrates 35 years

Thrifty Building Supply, a supplier to home builders in west Tennessee and north Mississippi, hosted a Customer Appreciation Party on April 25 to celebrate 35 years in business.



More than 200 people attended the Fish Fry, catered by Soul Fish, at the Thrifty Building Supply Door Shop in Olive Branch, Miss.



The company was opened in 1984 in Collierville by Farrell Evans who had prior experience working for a building products distributor.



When the business opened, Collierville was a rural farm area and Farrell sold discount, shop-grade materials for sheds and similar structures.



Some 35 years later, the business has grown exponentially and now provides supplies to some of the largest home builders in the area.



Farrell’s son, Mark, worked with him during the early years of the business.



In 1990, Mark came on full time and has been on board ever since in roles ranging from delivery and sales to warehouse services and operations.

He began overseeing management for the company when his father retired in 2004.



In 2015, Richard Cooper, a lifelong Memphian with more than 20 years of building industry experience, bought into the company and became a partner.



That same year, Thrifty realized a dream of Mark and his father when the company opened the Door Shop.



Cooper manages the Door Shop in addition to overseeing the sales team and working closely with Mark on business development following his personal business philosophy that, “when you provide excellent service, the sales will follow.”



Evans said, “We are grateful to our customers who have trusted us to be their resource for quality building supplies and this milestone wouldn’t have been possible without them.”



Ray Shaul, a long-time customer of Thrifty said, “It’s all about the personal relationship and their commitment to make sure I have exactly what I need when I need it. They are an extension of my team and I couldn’t do what I do without their support.”



With four locations, Thrifty Building Supply is a provider of lumber and related building supplies across the Mid-South region.



For more information, visit www.ThriftyBuilding.com.

