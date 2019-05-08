Collierville, Houston ranked among best schools in state

Two local high schools have been ranked among the top schools in the state.



Houston High has been named the 10th best high school in the state and No. 769 nationally. Collierville High was close behind, coming in 12th in the state and 1,105 nationally.



Results released last week from a study conducted by U.S. News & World Report looked at schools where “attendees demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math and reading state assessments, passes a diverse array of college-level exams and graduated in high proportions.”



Participation in Advanced Placement coursework and exams is at 52 percent at Houston and 48 percent at Collierville.



Houston achieved an overall score of 95.54 out of 100. A reported 42-percent of students passed at least one Advanced Placement exam.



The graduation rate is 93 percent at Houston and 95 percent at Collierville.

Houston was further rated “well above expectations.”



Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college.



The total “minority enrollment” is 30 percent at Houston and 32 percent at Collierville.



Houston’s total enrollment is 1,883, with 103 full-time teachers. Fifty two percent of the students are female.



Collierville’s total enrollment is 2,397, with 122 full-time teachers.



Germantown High was ranked No. 52. Germantown’s graduation rate is 96 percent. Bartlett High School has been ranked No. 67.