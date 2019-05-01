Collierville, Houston among nominees in Orpheum Theatre Awards

Collierville, Germantown and Houston high schools are among the nominees who can’t wait to find out the winners of this year’s Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards.

The group annually supports, promotes and enhances high school musical theater throughout the Mid-South. The program will mark its 10th anniversary with a night of performances and awards presentation on May 23 at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis.

High schools within a 200-mile radius that meet the eligibility requirements are welcome to participate.

Community judges attend productions of the submitted musicals and judge the results.

The judges are arts professionals within the Memphis community, specializing in performance, directing, sound and lighting design, costume design, and music orchestration and direction.

Modeled after the Tony Awards, this awards program recognizes achievements in all areas of high school musical theater and brings together hundreds of students from all over the region to share their talents and collaborate.

The HSMTA is part of the Jimmy Awards, a national high school musical theater awards program produced by The Broadway League, including 40 programs from across the country. Two leading actors announced at the Orpheum awards ceremony will travel to New York City to perform on Broadway as part of the culminating Jimmy Awards.

Below are local schools that haven been nominated.

Outstanding

Production Materials:

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Briarcrest Christian School

“Oklahoma!” Evangelical Christian School

“Sister Act,” Germantown High School

Outstanding

Production Number

“Take Me to Heaven” from “Sister Act,” Germantown High School

“Kansas City” from “Oklahoma!” Evangelical Christian School

“Mama Look Sharp” from “1776,” Memphis University School

“Full Disclosure” from “The Addams Family,” St. Benedict at Auburndale

Outstanding Artistic Element

The monster projections in “Return to the Forbidden Planet,” St. George’s Independent School

Outstanding Chorus

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Briarcrest Christian School

“Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School

“Freaky Friday,” St. Agnes Academy

Outstanding Small Ensemble

The gargoyles, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Briarcrest Christian School

The cops, “Freaky Friday,” St. Agnes Academy

Outstanding

Student Orchestra

“Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School

“Fame,” Cordova High School

“Mamma Mia!” Houston High School

Outstanding

Music Direction

Tammy Holt, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Briarcrest Christian School

Emily Taylor, “Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School

Leiza Collins, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Hutchison School

Julie Millen, “White Christmas,” St. Mary’s Episcopal School

Outstanding

Dance Execution

“Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School

“Oklahoma!” Evangelical Christian School

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Hutchison School

Outstanding Choreography

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Hutchison School

“White Christmas,” St. Mary’s Episcopal School

Outstanding Hair and Makeup

“Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School

“Oklahoma!” Evangelical Christian School

“Seussical the Musical,” New Albany High School

“White Christmas,” St. Mary’s Episcopal Schoo

Outstanding Costumes

“1776,” Memphis University School

Outstanding Set

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Briarcrest Christian School

“Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School

“Fame,” Cordova High School

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Hutchison School

“1776,” Memphis University School

Outstanding Lighting

“Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School

“Sister Act,” Germantown High School

“Mamma Mia!” Houston High School

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Hutchison School

Outstanding

Technical Achievement

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Briarcrest Christian School

“Sister Act,” Germantown High School

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Hutchison School

“1776,” Memphis University School

Student Technical Achievement Award

William Hornbostel, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Briarcrest Christian School

Alexander Drown, “Sister Act,” Germantown High School

Randy Truong, “Sister Act,” Germantown High School

Alec Lazarini, “The Addams Family,” St. Benedict at Auburndale

Student Creative Achievement Award

Katie Wolfe, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Briarcrest Christian School

Mackenzie Lawson, “Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School

Matthew Russell, “Fame,” Cordova High School

Madison Mayhall, “The Addams Family,” St. Benedict at Auburndale

Student Stage Management Award

Allyson Vogel, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Briarcrest Christian School

Jordan Gwaltney, “Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School

Julia Sperry, “Mamma Mia!” Houston High School

Katie Kerlin, “1776,” Memphis University School

Kathryn Anderson, “Return to the Forbidden Planet,” St. George’s Independent School

The Bravo Award

Owen Walsh, as Michael Banks, “Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School

Lizzie Luter as Jane Banks, “Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School

Elliot Shah as Fletcher, “Freaky Friday,” St. Agnes Academy

The Inspiring Teacher Award

Rachel King-Barr, Briarcrest Christian School

Kell Christie, Houston High School

Ted Fockler, Memphis University School

Jenny Madden, St. Mary’s Episcopal School

The People’s

Choice Award

Voting began April 29 at 10 a.m. and will close May 19 at 4 p.m. The 35 current nominees at press time included:

Arlington High School

Bartlett High School

Blytheville High School

Briarcrest Christian School

Central High School

Chester County High School

Christian Brothers High School

Collierville High School

Cordova High School

Evangelical Christian School

Germantown High School

Harding Academy

Hernando High School

Houston High School

Hutchison School

Jackson Christian School

Lausanne Collegiate School

Lewisburg High School

Madison-Ridgeland Academy

Memphis University School

Northpoint Christian School

New Albany High School

Ridgeway High School

Sacred Heart of Jesus High School

Southaven High School

South Gibson County

St. Agnes Academy

St. Benedict at Auburndale

St. George’s Independent School

St. Mary’s Episcopal School

Tipton-Rosemark Academy

Trinity Christian Academy

University School of Jackson

White Station High School

Wynne High School

Outstanding

Featured Actress

Abigail Davis as Sister Mary Lazarus, “Sister Act,” Germantown High School

Dane Henderson as Sister Mary Patrick, “Sister Act,” Germantown High School

Nora James Eikner as Martha, “1776,” Memphis University School

Liv Shallow as Dr. Ehrin, “Freaky Friday,” St. Agnes Academy

Outstanding

Supporting Actress

Kristin Stewart as Clopin, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Briarcrest Christian School

Bella Littlejohn as John Dickinson, “1776,” Memphis University School

Hazel Brady as Savannah, “Freaky Friday,” St. Agnes Academy

Snowden Farnsworth as Ariel, “Return to the Forbidden Planet,” St. Georges Independent School

Outstanding Lead Actor

Benjamin Cheng as Quasimodo, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Briarcrest Christian School

Parker Hood as Bert, “Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School

Rodney McKinner as Eddie, “Sister Act,” Germantown High School

Outstanding

Lead Actress

Rachel Christopherson as Mother Superior, “Sister Act,” Germantown High School

Summer Edwards as Ellie, “Freaky Friday,” St. Agnes Academy

Outstanding

Direction by a Teacher

Ann Lane Neal, “Freaky Friday,” St. Agnes Academy

Outstanding Overall Production

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Briarcrest Christian School

“Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School

“Freaky Friday,” St. Agnes Academy