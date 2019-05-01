Collierville, Houston among nominees in Orpheum Theatre Awards

Posted on May 1, 2019.
Collierville, Germantown and Houston high schools are among the nominees who can’t wait to find out the winners of this year’s Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards.
The group annually supports, promotes and enhances high school musical theater throughout the Mid-South. The program will mark its 10th anniversary with a night of performances and awards presentation on May 23 at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis.
High schools within a 200-mile radius that meet the eligibility requirements are welcome to participate.
Community judges attend productions of the submitted musicals and judge the results.
The judges are arts professionals within the Memphis community, specializing in performance, directing, sound and lighting design, costume design, and music orchestration and direction.
Modeled after the Tony Awards, this awards program recognizes achievements in all areas of high school musical theater and brings together hundreds of students from all over the region to share their talents and collaborate.
The HSMTA is part of the Jimmy Awards, a national high school musical theater awards program produced by The Broadway League, including 40 programs from across the country. Two leading actors announced at the Orpheum awards ceremony will travel to New York City to perform on Broadway as part of the culminating Jimmy Awards.
Below are local schools that haven been nominated.
Outstanding
Production Materials:
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Briarcrest Christian School
“Oklahoma!” Evangelical Christian School
“Sister Act,” Germantown High School
Outstanding
Production Number
“Take Me to Heaven” from “Sister Act,” Germantown High School
“Kansas City” from “Oklahoma!” Evangelical Christian School
“Mama Look Sharp” from “1776,” Memphis University School
“Full Disclosure” from “The Addams Family,” St. Benedict at Auburndale
Outstanding Artistic Element
The monster projections in “Return to the Forbidden Planet,” St. George’s Independent School
Outstanding Chorus
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Briarcrest Christian School
“Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School
“Freaky Friday,” St. Agnes Academy
Outstanding Small Ensemble
The gargoyles, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Briarcrest Christian School
The cops, “Freaky Friday,” St. Agnes Academy
Outstanding
Student Orchestra
“Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School
“Fame,” Cordova High School
“Mamma Mia!” Houston High School
Outstanding
Music Direction
Tammy Holt, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Briarcrest Christian School
Emily Taylor, “Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School
Leiza Collins, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Hutchison School
Julie Millen, “White Christmas,” St. Mary’s Episcopal School
Outstanding
Dance Execution
“Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School
“Oklahoma!” Evangelical Christian School
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Hutchison School
Outstanding Choreography
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Hutchison School
“White Christmas,” St. Mary’s Episcopal School
Outstanding Hair and Makeup
“Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School
“Oklahoma!” Evangelical Christian School
“Seussical the Musical,” New Albany High School
“White Christmas,” St. Mary’s Episcopal Schoo
Outstanding Costumes
“1776,” Memphis University School
Outstanding Set
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Briarcrest Christian School
“Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School
“Fame,” Cordova High School
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Hutchison School
“1776,” Memphis University School
Outstanding Lighting
“Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School
“Sister Act,” Germantown High School
“Mamma Mia!” Houston High School
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Hutchison School
Outstanding
Technical Achievement
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Briarcrest Christian School
“Sister Act,” Germantown High School
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Hutchison School
“1776,” Memphis University School
Student Technical Achievement Award
William Hornbostel, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Briarcrest Christian School
Alexander Drown, “Sister Act,” Germantown High School
Randy Truong, “Sister Act,” Germantown High School
Alec Lazarini, “The Addams Family,” St. Benedict at Auburndale
Student Creative Achievement Award
Katie Wolfe, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Briarcrest Christian School
Mackenzie Lawson, “Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School
Matthew Russell, “Fame,” Cordova High School
Madison Mayhall, “The Addams Family,” St. Benedict at Auburndale
Student Stage Management Award
Allyson Vogel, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Briarcrest Christian School
Jordan Gwaltney, “Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School
Julia Sperry, “Mamma Mia!” Houston High School
Katie Kerlin, “1776,” Memphis University School
Kathryn Anderson, “Return to the Forbidden Planet,” St. George’s Independent School
The Bravo Award
Owen Walsh, as Michael Banks, “Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School
Lizzie Luter as Jane Banks, “Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School
Elliot Shah as Fletcher, “Freaky Friday,” St. Agnes Academy
The Inspiring Teacher Award
Rachel King-Barr, Briarcrest Christian School
Kell Christie, Houston High School
Ted Fockler, Memphis University School
Jenny Madden, St. Mary’s Episcopal School
The People’s
Choice Award
Voting began April 29 at 10 a.m. and will close May 19 at 4 p.m. The 35 current nominees at press time included:
Arlington High School
Bartlett High School
Blytheville High School
Briarcrest Christian School
Central High School
Chester County High School
Christian Brothers High School
Collierville High School
Cordova High School
Evangelical Christian School
Germantown High School
Harding Academy
Hernando High School
Houston High School
Hutchison School
Jackson Christian School
Lausanne Collegiate School
Lewisburg High School
Madison-Ridgeland Academy
Memphis University School
Northpoint Christian School
New Albany High School
Ridgeway High School
Sacred Heart of Jesus High School
Southaven High School
South Gibson County
St. Agnes Academy
St. Benedict at Auburndale
St. George’s Independent School
St. Mary’s Episcopal School
Tipton-Rosemark Academy
Trinity Christian Academy
University School of Jackson
White Station High School
Wynne High School
Outstanding
Featured Actress
Abigail Davis as Sister Mary Lazarus, “Sister Act,” Germantown High School
Dane Henderson as Sister Mary Patrick, “Sister Act,” Germantown High School
Nora James Eikner as Martha, “1776,” Memphis University School
Liv Shallow as Dr. Ehrin, “Freaky Friday,” St. Agnes Academy
Outstanding
Supporting Actress
Kristin Stewart as Clopin, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Briarcrest Christian School
Bella Littlejohn as John Dickinson, “1776,” Memphis University School
Hazel Brady as Savannah, “Freaky Friday,” St. Agnes Academy
Snowden Farnsworth as Ariel, “Return to the Forbidden Planet,” St. Georges Independent School
Outstanding Lead Actor
Benjamin Cheng as Quasimodo, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Briarcrest Christian School
Parker Hood as Bert, “Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School
Rodney McKinner as Eddie, “Sister Act,” Germantown High School
Outstanding
Lead Actress
Rachel Christopherson as Mother Superior, “Sister Act,” Germantown High School
Summer Edwards as Ellie, “Freaky Friday,” St. Agnes Academy
Outstanding
Direction by a Teacher
Ann Lane Neal, “Freaky Friday,” St. Agnes Academy
Outstanding Overall Production
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Briarcrest Christian School
“Mary Poppins,” Collierville High School
“Freaky Friday,” St. Agnes Academy
