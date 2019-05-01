American Cancer Society hosts annual Birthday Bash

he American Cancer Society hosted their third annual Birthday Bash Fundraising Dinner on April 25 at the Quonset in Collierville.



The Birthday Bash is a fundraising dinner to raise funds for the life-saving mission of the American Cancer Society through their Collierville Special Events program.



The birthday party theme goes along with their goal to “celebrate more birthdays” each year through the organization’s survivorship efforts.

The event’s program was led by M.C., Matt Morgan with Crye-Leike Realtors.



The evening included dinner by Carrabba’s Italian Grill, cupcakes by Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery, Minute-To-Win-It style birthday games, recognition for cancer survivors and caregivers, silent/live auction, and more. Each table was hosted by a “Birthday Bash Server,” who had sold tickets to their guests to attend.

In addition to the other festivities, all of the Birthday Bash Servers competed in three contests, including “Best Decorated Table,” “Highest Tipped Server,” & “Best Dressed to Theme.” Congratulations to the contest winners, Maggie Cannon for Best Decorated Table with her “Steel Magnolias” theme, Jennifer Bennett for Highest Tipped Server, and Barbara McDaniel for Best Dressed to Theme with her “Woodstock” theme.

“The Collierville Special Events Committee would like to thank all of the event sponsors, in-kind contributors, Birthday Bash Servers, volunteers, guests, donors, etc. for their generosity and support of the Birthday Bash. This event was made possible by all of you,” said Whitney Goewey, community development manager. “We are beyond grateful to everyone that supported the Birthday Bash this year, including the amazing volunteers on our Collierville Special Events Committee.



“The funds raised through special events like this, help us to attack cancer from every angle,” she continued. “From research to education, prevention to diagnosis, and treatment to recovery, the Society provides support to everyone impacted by the disease. Because of our supporters, all of that is possible.”

Event sponsors included Presenting Sponsor, Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC; Silver Sponsor, Carrier Corporation; Venue Sponsor, The Quonset; Dinner Sponsor, Carrabba’s Italian Grill (Collierville); and Dessert Sponsor, Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery.

For more information, contact Whitney Goewey at whitney.goewey@cancer.org / 901.725.8624 or visit www.main.acsevents.org/BirthdayBashCollierville.