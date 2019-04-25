The Collierville lacrosse teams celebrated Senior Night last week. Both teams picked up wins against Arlington (25-2 girls and 18-5 boys). The Dragons are 10-1 on the season and ranked fourth in the state. The Lady Dragons are 11-5 on the season and ranked 11th in the season.

ABOVE: Seniors Jacob Kennedy, Henry Schadrack, Jack Haag, Cody Cichocki, Will Beutelschies, Will Buchanan, Nicholas Boekholder, Ethan Boucher and Mitchell Maxim.

LEFT: Seniors Jordan Nelson, who is going to University of Tennessee Chattanooga; Avery Herington, who will attend University of Tennessee Knoxville; and Alyson Cohn, who will attend Arkansas State.