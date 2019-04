The Collierville Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon cutting for Averoblu at 366 New Byhalia Road, Suite 4.

Averoblu specializes in introducing antique items, new and vintage clothing, local art, antique furniture and more.

PICTURED: Vivian Jeans, Veronika Arguello, Shane McCarter, Ranita Johnson, Valecia Vidrine, Oliva-Marie Mcgrath and Eduaro Vidrine.