CHS Principal Blanchard accepts job at private school

Collierville High School Principal Chip Blanchard announced last week that he plans to accept the job as Head of School at nearby Rossville Christian Academy.

“(I’m) excited to announce I’ll be joining Rossville Christian Academy as Head of School,” he announced last Tuesday. “Truly grateful for time with Collierville High School and Collierville Schools. I’ll sincerely miss the students and faculty. Thank you so much for allowing me to lead and the genuine friendships. On to the next chapter!”

The news comes just months after Superintendent John Aitken announced plans to retire at the end of the school year.

Blanchard, who has been principal of the high school since 2014, was previously at the helm of Collierville Middle School and vice principal of Bartlett High School.

Rossville Christian School, which is located off of Highway 57, is less than 10 miles east of Collierville.

RCA Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Gentry was enthusiastic about the hire.

“Currently overseeing 2,800 students and 200 staffers,” he noted, “Blanchard has a wealth of experience in developing and implementing curriculum and academic goals, recruiting, supporting and retaining staff.”

Added Blanchard, “I am truly honored to have the opportunity to lead a school with such a student-focused culture,” Blanchard said. “I am eager to begin working with the staff to support all the students and to see RCA grow to its full potential.”

