Posted on April 17, 2019.

Trivia Night

Leadership Collierville hosted the annual Trivia Night on March 29 at The Quonset.

Presented by Campbell Clinic, the theme for the event was A Night at the Movies. Participants dressed like movie characters, won prizes and enjoyed a spread from Collierville Commissary.

Leadership Collierville is a 9 month program for adults who live or work in Collierville and an 8 month program for high school sophomores and juniors who live or attend school in Collierville.

Each group meets once a month to learn about local, county and state government, schools, public safety, diversity, altruism and team building.

Photo by Red Bardes