Collierville Literacy Council will host trade, career fair

Posted on April 17, 2019.
The annual Learn to Earn Trade and Career Fair is the premier career-exploration and job fair experience. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Patrick Baptist Church, 710 W. White Rd., Collierville. Breakfast will be served to exhibitors at 8:30 a.m.
In the expanded, second annual Learn to Earn Trade and Career Fair, participants can meet more vendors, attend seminars and get help with resume-writing and interviewing, get door prizes, and enjoy food trucks. The event is free.
Attendees should come dressed for success to interview and investigate the amazing diversity of career opportunities, along with the skills and education required for non-traditional job.
Hosted by the Collierville Literacy Council, the fair includes demonstrations, mock interviews, career workshops and the chance to talk directly with professionals about college-and-career options and job opportunities.
The fair is the only career exploration and job fair in Collierville. The town is home to high tech, innovative, and visionary organizations. Companies that comprehend the value of a strategic location coupled with access to a dynamic workforce in a low cost environment. Participants include FedEx, MCR Safety, and Durham Bus Services to name a few.
Vendors and exhibitors are also being sought. Volunteers are also needed to help with mock interviews, career talks and resume review.
Vendors currently include:
The Goddard School
Lowe’s Home Improvement
The Peabody Memphis
Heavy Equipment Colleges of America
Memphis Electrical JATC
Moore TechTech
Renasant Bank
Methodist Healthcare
Graduate Memphis
National Hardware Lumber Association
FedEx
City of Collierville
Collierville Police Department
Memphis Bioworks Foundation
Bethel University
Belhaven University
Jolly Roofing & Contracting Co., Inc.
Union University
Shelby County Schools
Durham
Northwest MS Community College
Amazon
Southwest Community College
Union Pacific Railroad
LeMoyne-Owen College Accelerated Studies for Adults and Professionals ASAP
Tennessee’s Mobile American Job Center
FEMA
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Collierville
TCATWhiteville
Sedona Staffing Collierville
For registration or more information, email Penny Aronson at penny@clctnedu.org or call 901.854.0288.
