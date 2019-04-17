Collierville Literacy Council will host trade, career fair

The annual Learn to Earn Trade and Career Fair is the premier career-exploration and job fair experience. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Patrick Baptist Church, 710 W. White Rd., Collierville. Breakfast will be served to exhibitors at 8:30 a.m.

In the expanded, second annual Learn to Earn Trade and Career Fair, participants can meet more vendors, attend seminars and get help with resume-writing and interviewing, get door prizes, and enjoy food trucks. The event is free.

Attendees should come dressed for success to interview and investigate the amazing diversity of career opportunities, along with the skills and education required for non-traditional job.

Hosted by the Collierville Literacy Council, the fair includes demonstrations, mock interviews, career workshops and the chance to talk directly with professionals about college-and-career options and job opportunities.

The fair is the only career exploration and job fair in Collierville. The town is home to high tech, innovative, and visionary organizations. Companies that comprehend the value of a strategic location coupled with access to a dynamic workforce in a low cost environment. Participants include FedEx, MCR Safety, and Durham Bus Services to name a few.

Vendors and exhibitors are also being sought. Volunteers are also needed to help with mock interviews, career talks and resume review.

Vendors currently include:

The Goddard School

Lowe’s Home Improvement

The Peabody Memphis

Heavy Equipment Colleges of America

Memphis Electrical JATC

Moore TechTech

Renasant Bank

Methodist Healthcare

Graduate Memphis

National Hardware Lumber Association

FedEx

City of Collierville

Collierville Police Department

Memphis Bioworks Foundation

Bethel University

Belhaven University

Jolly Roofing & Contracting Co., Inc.

Union University

Shelby County Schools

Durham

Northwest MS Community College

Amazon

Southwest Community College

Union Pacific Railroad

LeMoyne-Owen College Accelerated Studies for Adults and Professionals ASAP

Tennessee’s Mobile American Job Center

FEMA

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Collierville

TCATWhiteville

Sedona Staffing Collierville

For registration or more information, email Penny Aronson at penny@clctnedu.org or call 901.854.0288.