Local pastor killed in Collierville apartment

An Arkansas woman is in jail and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday after being charged with the fatal shooting of a local pastor.

Latoshia Shunta Daniels, 39, has been charged with first degree murder.

The shooting happened last Thursday at the Meridian Park Apartments in Collierville, just east of S. Houston Levee. Police were called just before 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, Brodes Perry, the 36-year-old executive pastor at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, was found in the doorway of the apartment with “at least 3 gunshot wounds” to his head and torso.

His wife, Tabatha Perry, was next to him with a bullet wound in her should.

Daniels was holding a Ruger 9mm pistol when police arrived, prompting an officer to shoot “one round from a less lethal shotgun.”

This caused Daniels to “fall to the ground and drop the gun.”

Tabatha Perry told officers that she knew Daniels but thought it was strange that she “showed up unannounced to her residence.”

The two women spoke for around 30 minutes before Brodes Perry arrived home. Around 10 minutes later, Daniels stated that “it was getting late” and began to exit the apartment.

As the Perry’s escorted Daniels to the front door, she reportedly pulled a gun from her jacket and began to shoot Brodes Perry while screaming, “You broke my heart.”

Tabatha Perry reported that she began to yell for assistance while banging on her neighbors’ doors.

Reports state that she the then knelt down next to her husband. Daniels told her to “get out of the way” before shooting her in the left shoulder.

Daniels then allegedly removed the ammunition magazine from the pistol and reached to retrieve another from her jacket. Shortly after, Collierville police arrived at the scene. The Perrys were both transported to Regional One Health Center in Memphis.

An affidavit released by the Collierville Police Department states that Daniels’ actions were “premeditated and intentional to kill Mr. Perry.”

Daniels was also admitted to a hospital. Reports state that she attempted to flee on foot after being discharged.

Rev. Dr. J. Lawrence Turner, who is the senior pastor at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, posted a message on Facebook last week.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we share with you the sudden passing of our Executive Pastor Brodes Perry. Please keep his wife and family lifted in prayer during this difficult time. Also, please keep the entire Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church membership in prayer. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of our church family during this difficult and sensitive time,” he wrote. “Pastor Perry was a phenomenal man, dedicated to the Kingdom of God. His service and heart will truly be missed by all.”

