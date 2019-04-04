Marching into April

Not only was Munford facing the Class 3A power Collierville Lady Dragons last week, but the Lady Cougars were one win away from going over .500 for the first time during the 2019 season.



After a 0-5 start to the season, the Lady Cougars won five of six games entering the March 25 showdown against Collierville at Lady Cougar Field. Behind the solid pitching of Kayla Reed, Munford earned a 11-1 victory in five innings to improve to 7-6 overall.



“I thought we swung at good pitches,” Munford Head Coach Glenn Goulder said. “When we’re patient and not trying to hit home runs, we’re pretty good. This has been a tough season for us.



“Not only did we get offered a piece of humble pie, we ate the whole pie,” he continued. “We’ve been showing some improvement. We’ve been playing better, especially on defense. I am so proud the last few games we’ve played defense.”



Munford came out early seizing control of the game with a three-run first inning.



The Lady Cougars were ahead 4-1 heading into the third frame. Collierville finally got on the scoreboard in the third inning courtesy of a Fielding Belk double to drive in a run.



The Lady Cougars added another run to their advantage in the third inning making the tally 5-1.



Then Munford seized control of the game in the fourth inning with 6 runs with big hits coming from the bats of players like Jasmine Fayne and Reed.

Munford shutdown the Lady Dragons in the fifth inning with a Reed strikeout and couple of defensive gems to earn win No. 7 on the season.



“We’re still growing,” Goulder said. “We’ve got so many freshmen that we’re playing. I’m hoping we’ll get better each game. Collierville has a good team. And there is no doubt this is a good one to win.



“But you’ve got Arlington the next night, TRA this weekend,” he concluded. “You’ve got Dyer County on Thursday, all of those teams are good teams. We’ve just got to play it one game at a time and not get the big head at all. The beginning of the season will keep us from ever getting the big head.”