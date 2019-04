The 16-2 Houston Mustangs fell to Hoover, Ala. on Saturday in the championship game of the Buccaneer Classic in Alabama.

Before the loss, the Mustangs outscored their tournament competitors 34-9 in six games.

Houston will play at rival Germantown on Friday at 4 p.m.

PICTURED: Houston second baseman Hayden Weaks secures the grounder and makes the last out of the night.