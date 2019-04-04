Heuberger named new Chamber president

The Board of Directors at the Collierville Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday that Mark Heuberger, the town’s longtime public information officer, has been selected to serve as president and CEO.



His first day in the new role with the Chamber will be April 29.



“Mark brings to the position a broad scope of experience and specific skills that we feel will be very beneficial to the Chamber moving forward. We were most impressed with Mark’s commitment to strategic planning, his accomplished background in communications and branding and his understanding of the importance of relationship building within and beyond Collierville,” said Tamara Swain, chairman of the Chamber Board and member of the search committee.



Heuberger has a degree in Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Communication from the University of Memphis.



He worked for Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) for 26 years, where he served as director of Corporate Communications. He was responsible for all internal and external communication programs, media relations, community relations and digital media.



He has served as the public information officer for Collierville since 2006.

He was responsible for the development of communication programs, served as spokesperson for the town and worked with the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the Town Administration on a wide variety of issues, projects and initiatives.



“Mark’s presentation to the search committee was outstanding. He is an innovative thinker and he has a clear vision for how to grow the Chamber’s role as a resource to the local business community,” said Greg Cotton, Chamber Board member and member of the search committee.



Heuberger will take the reins from Kanette Keough-Rodgers, who was named president in 2015.



“I am deeply honored to be afforded this opportunity and I’m looking forward to working with the Board and staff of the Chamber to grow the Chamber’s role as a business resource,” said Heuberger. “We have a great foundation to build on and I believe our best days are yet ahead.”