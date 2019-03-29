CPD officer makes impact with traffic stops

What exactly is the Collierville Police Department doing to deter crime from the Collierville community?

The answer may surprise you: traffic stops.

The Collierville Police Department has a reputation for strict traffic enforcement, and that reputation is a strategy they use to stop crimes from happening in Town.

During the month of January alone, Collierville Police Officer Kelly Jenkins made ten arrests from eight traffic stops; the arrests included DUI charges, narcotics, and weapons.

During one stop, two stolen guns were recovered after being listed as stolen from two separate Memphis Police Precincts.

Officer Jenkins was selected at as the Collierville Police Department’s Employee of the Month from her work in January.

In addition to her impactful work on patrol that month, she assisted the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office to prepare evidence for a vehicular homicide case that resulted in a conviction.

“Officer Jenkin’s performance during the month of January was nothing short of outstanding. I appreciate all of her efforts, and she is an example of others to follow,” commented Police Chief David Tillner.