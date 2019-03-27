Collierville teen author Jordan Ashley Greene recently hosted a book signing event Barnes and Noble at Carriage Crossing.

The 15-year-old became an author at age 11, when she was diagnosed with a learning difference.

She wrote her first book called, My Gift of Difference. Greene speaks to young people and schools across the country encouraging kids to embrace their differences.

Her latest book, Confidence Club, was launched with the help of Girl Scouts Heart of the South.

It addresses bullying and empowers girls to be confident. More than 100 people came out to purchase her newest book on Saturday and the copies were sold out.

Proceeds went to the Collierville Literacy Council.

“Girls today are bombarded with unrealistic images of what they should look like and they often don’t feel good about themselves.

I want to be a part of helping girls across the world become more confident,” said Greene. ABOVE: She is pictured with her parents, Jil and Carlton Greene.