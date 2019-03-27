Charges dropped against AD

Charges against Collierville High School Athletic Director Dan Holcomb were dismissed last week and his record will be expunged.

A statement from the Collierville School District states that “he and his attorney, with the full support of the alleged victim, are appearing Collierville court today to petition that the single misdemeanor charge be dismissed.”

Holcomb was charged with domestic assault earlier this month after an incidence was reported at a private residence in Collierville. He informed the school district on March 14.

Holcomb was suspended without pay while an investigation was conducted.

