Shuttle system planned to remedy parking problems at annual festival

With the Fair on the Square fast approaching for the weekend of May 4-5, the Collierville Twentieth Century Club has been trying to remedy the parking problems that always arise during this popular fair.

This year the club is partnering with the Collierville United Methodist Church to provide parking at the church at 454 W. Poplar in Collierville and a complimentary shuttle to the Fair. Entrance to the parking lot will be Aldersgate on the west side of the church with parking at the rear of the church.

The shuttle will run approximately every 10-15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and 12:45-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, dropping off and picking up very close to the Square, closer than most of the parking around the Square.

Shuttle drivers are experienced with children and the handicapped (there is a special handicapped van), but an adult should accompany young children.

No dogs except verified service animals are allowed on the shuttles. There will be room for strollers, diaper bags, etc. as needed.

The shuttles will be free, but riders will have the opportunity to donate to the Collierville Connected Neighborhood Resource Center. Collierville Connected, a group of Collierville Churches, has organized the Resource Center, located in the Sanctuary on the Square, to help local residents with job seeking, information about needed services, and ways to better the lives of children and families. Collierville Connected is also working to provide families with ways to better prepare their children for Kindergarten.

The Fair on the Square is an annual arts and crafts fair being hosted for the 44th consecutive year by the Collierville Twentieth Century Club. The Fair will feature over 180 local and regional vendors of hand crafted items as well as many children’s activities, delicious fair foods, and non-stop entertainment.

The Fair has always been held in Collierville Town Square Park at 167 Washington St. on the first weekend in May. The club welcomes this year’s Fair sponsors: Jim Keras Subaru, the Town of Collierville, 901 Customs, Bank Tennessee, Collierville United Methodist Church, the Collierville Herald, Hart Properties, and WRVR Radio.

The club expects the usual heavy turnout for the Fair, so visitors are encouraged to take advantage of this year’s shuttle service.

