A tradition of excellence

A family owned shop in Collierville is offering customized furniture with true Amish authenticity.

Steve and Annette Green opened Amish Excellence more than three years ago at 3601 S. Houston Levee Road, Suite 106.

“We are a furniture store that sells Amish made furniture, custom-crafted, solid hardwood furniture, heirloom quality that will last for generations, exquisite furniture, reasonably priced, remarkably superb,” said Green.

Located near Kohl’s, the store gives customers the opportunity to create the “right design, the right wood, the right size, the right stain and finish.”

“In addition to all those,” Green said, “you may even choose the edging and skirting styles for your dining or kitchen table, the hardware for your buffet, hutch, chest, end table or whatever furniture item you can imagine.

“One hundred percent of what we sell is made in the USA,” Green added, “using wood from trees grown in the USA.”

The furniture is made by Amish craftsmen with “deeply held beliefs in quality of workmanship and concern for lasting beauty.”

“All of our furniture is solid hardwood – no presswood, no particle board, no veneers over cheaper materials,” Green noted.

From entertainment centers to beds, Amish Excellence sells tailor-made furniture for every room of the house.

“When you visit our showroom, you don’t have to get anything the way you see it,” Green said. “Everything is custom-made. You choose the wood you want it made of. You choose the stain color. Anything that has knobs or pulls, you can choose those. Anything with fabric, we have lots of fabric samples to choose from.”

The store is supplied with furniture from around 70 small Amish shops. Nothing comes from a factory.

“Some in Pennsylvania, some in Indiana and most of ours are in Ohio,” Green noted. “Nothing is sitting in a warehouse. Nothing is made until you order it. Everything is custom made especially for you. We can draw it up, send them the dimensions and they can build it.”

Green said that dining room furniture is frequently requested. The store offers dozens of different styles of fine dining tables and chairs.

“Our tables feature gear slides that make it easy for one person to open and close the table,” he added. “They can come as a solid top, with two leaves or with four leaves. The leaves store inside the table. And of course you can choose what wood it is made of, choose the stain color, even choose the shape of the table and the edge you like.”

Customers can choose between 12 different wood species options. Chairs are sold separately.

“So, you can choose the style chair you like best to go with your new table. Most of our chairs have lumbar shaped backs that make them very comfortable,” Green said. “If you would like cushioned seats, we have many fabrics to choose from. Our chairs are so comfortable even without cushioned seats, many of them are sold without cushions.”

