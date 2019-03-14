Police search for would-be carjacker

Collierville police continue to search for man who is suspected of hitting a woman in the head in an attempt to take her vehicle.

On Feb. 21, just after 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to 1016 W. Poplar, Cartridge World, on an attempted carjacking.

The victim exited the business and was approached from behind and hit on the head with a small “cylinder shaped object” while entering her car.

The male suspect demanded her keys. However, the victim refused and ran inside a nearby Mexican restaurant for assistance. The suspect ran on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim was treated for minor injuries. She described the suspect as a black male, approximately 5-and-a-half feet tall, approximately 150 pounds, wearing dark clothing, dark hoodie with a white scarf covering the suspect’s face.

If anyone has any information, call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901.457.2520 or to submit an anonymous tip via text message to CPD, text CPDTIP and your tip to 847411.



