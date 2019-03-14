Collierville teen publishes second book to encourage assurance in girls

Barnes and Noble of Collierville will host a book signing for two time published author- 15-year-old Jordan Ashley Greene. Elementary schools, middle schools, high schools and all youth organizations are welcome.

The event is being held on Saturday, March 23 from 2-5 p.m. at Barnes & Noble 4610 Merchants Park Circle, Unit 521.

Greene became an author at age 11, when she was diagnosed with a learning difference. She then wrote her first book called, My Gift of Difference. Greene speaks to young people and schools across the country encouraging kids to embrace their differences. Her latest book, Confidence Club was launched with the help of Girl Scouts Heart of the South. It addresses bullying and empowers girls to be confident.

“Girls today are bombarded with unrealistic images of what they should look like and they often don’t feel good about themselves. I want to be a part of helping girls across the world become more confident,” said Greene.

Attendees will have an opportunity to:

• Purchase a signed book (Proceeds go to the Collierville Literacy Council)

• Meet and greet with the Teen Author

• Hear Greene share her inspiring story about living with her learning difference and her own battles with confidence

Jennifer Newsom, community business development manager for Barnes & Noble said, “We are thrilled to host this book signing on behalf of this young author. It’s important to celebrate, spotlight and support young people when they are doing great things to help others”.

The Literacy Council of Collierville and Girl Scouts Heart of the South will be honored and recognized at this event for the good work they do for youth.

