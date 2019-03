Collierville Schools hosted the annual Teacher Trivia Night last Thursday night at Incarnation Church.

Teachers from each Collierville school donned costumes and enjoyed a night of trivia and refreshments.

This year’s theme was “Game On.” News Channel 3 Weatherman Jim Jaggers was the moderator.

PICTURED: The Schilling Farms Elementary School “Soccer Team” came ready to play.

Photo by Ruth Goodman

