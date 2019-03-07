The Collierville Chamber of Commerce hosted a Mardi Gras themed ribbon cutting for Supply Line LLC last week at 179 Highway 72 East in Collierville.

The Supply Line is a wholesale distribution company that focusing on plumbing, pipe, valves and fittings. Imagine a company that values its customers and always strives for excellence.

Supply Line has provided plumbing fixtures for the bath and kitchen, water heaters and piping products for residential housing construction, remodeling, maintenance and repair purposes since 1988.

Plumbing contractors, home builders, re-modelers and the general public rely on the company for quality products and service. Supply Line is a staple in the commercial building industry and they supply plumbing fixtures, piping, valves, seismic hanger products and more to commercial and mechanical contractors everyday.

