Debbie Sisk at the Rosebrier recently hosted a themed luncheon for the FedEx Pilots’ Wives Book Club.

The club members enjoyed French food and discussed this months’ book, Paris Time Capsule, by Ella Carey, which is about a Paris apartment that the owner fled in World War II during the German occupation.

No one entered the apartment again for more than 40 years. Debbie has been in contact with the author and shared her knowledge and photos of the Paris Apartment.

