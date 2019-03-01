School district releases statement on Aitken’s resignation

Collierville Schools Chief of Staff Jeff Jones released the following statement regarding the recent resignation of Superintendent John Aitken on Friday afternoon.

“Superintendent John S. Aitken notified the Board of Education last night of his decision to retire from Collierville Schools on June 30, 2019.

Aitken made the public announcement at the Board’s February work session.

Although the superintendent’s current contract extends through June 30, 2020, the contract terms allow for his early separation by giving 60 days notice to the Board.

Aitken was formally employed by the Board of Education as Collierville Schools’ first superintendent on Jan. 1, 2014. He had previously retired after a 30-year career with Shelby County Schools that included successive roles as a classroom teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent, and superintendent.

In addition to the successful establishment of the Collierville Municipal School District, Aitken’s major accomplishments during his tenure include the provision of digital learning devices to all students, significant expansion of work-based learning opportunities, and the design and construction of the new Collierville High School, which opened in August 2018.

Following Aitken’s announcement, the Board authorized its attorney to prepare and issue a request for proposals for employment recruiting firms to assist with the search for a new superintendent. It is expected that the chosen firm will identify, evaluate and recommend a roster of highly qualified candidates from which the Board will select Aitken’s successor.

The Board’s next work session is scheduled for March 21.”

