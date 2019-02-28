Cookies Are In

Girl Scout Cookies arrived last week and Scouts delivered their pre-orders and began manning their weekend sales booths at local stores starting Feb. 22.

Booth sales will end March 17. To find a local troop, locate nearby booth sales, download the app for buying cookies or even order online, visit girlscoutshs.org and click on the Cookies tab. (Note: The new Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie will not be available in this area.)

The popular treats do more than tempt the new year’s dieters; they also help to make sure that the next generation of female entrepreneurs build the business skills essential for leadership and future success.

PICTURED: Girl Scouts in Troop No. 10002 sell cookies in front of the Collierville Kroger. From left, Channing Bevill, Juliette Gsaudrault and Calista Swinderman.

