Rocconi named new Dragon football head coach

Collierville High School announced earlier this week that Joe Rocconi will take the helm as head coach of the Dragons football team.

He succeeds Mike O’Neill, who announced his resignation in December.

Rocconi is a 1995 graduate of Collierville High School and an inductee in the school’s Hall of Fame. He played linebacker at The Univeristy of Memphis and was a four-year lettermen for the Tigers.

He has served as the head coach at White Station High School for the last six years helping his team to multiple quarter-finals and semi-finals state playoff appearances.

During his tenure at White Station, over 60 players have moved on to play at the college and professional level, including Oregon Ducks record-setting receiver and top NFL prospect Dillon Mitchell.

In 2016, Rocconi was selected to be Head Coach for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School AllStar game.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joe back to Collierville as the next leader of our football program,” said Jeff Curtis, Collierville Schools Director of Athletics. “He is a former defensive standout at Memphis that is known for his offensive acumen and student-athlete development on and off the field.

“He is the perfect fit for our program, school and community,” he continued. “We are looking forward to Joe connecting with our student-athletes and taking over a program that is primed for success at the highest level.”

PICTURED: Rocconi is introduced at the Region 8-AAA basketball tournament on Tuesday night.

Photo by Kevin Lewter