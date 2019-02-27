Collierville High School officially announced last week that the naming rights for the new school basketball courts will be My Town Movers Fieldhouse.

The facility will be used to host girls and boys basketball, as well as volleyball, wrestling, dance and cheerleading events.

The naming rights are part of a 10-year agreement to support the school. In return, My Town Movers signage is displayed at the main entrance of the fieldhouse, as well as above both scoreboards indoors.

“The new high school created a number of unique ways to involve the business community,” said Superintendent John Aitken. “We knew we were going to need help to move all of the books, desks, equipment and so much more. They provided 22 movers, plus supervisors. They moved about 1,200 desks, about 1,700 boxes, using over 40 truck loads and more than 1,428 man hours.”

The fieldhouse has 3,000 seats and can accommodate the entire student body. It also includes a state-of-the-art scoreboard.

My Town Movers were recognized last Tuesday during the District 15-AAA playoffs, which Collierville hosted this year.

