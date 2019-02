The recently remodeled Crye-Leike Collierville office at 435 New Byhalia Road hosted a dedication ceremony and flag raising for the newly erected flag pole.

PICTURED: From left are veterans Collierville VFW Post Commander Brian Walker, Lou Paris, Paul Hethmon and Hank Hogue, Crye-Leike Collierville broker manager.

For more information on Collierville VFW Post 5066, call 901.634.6669.

