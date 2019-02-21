Children have a ball at royal Valentine’s Day event

“Hear ye, hear ye, it is time for an epic tale. Gather around and listen to our special guests read about the journey of these majestic characters,” announced Julia Trumpy, Youth Services Librarian at the Collierville Burch Library.

The special guests were two recognizable, storybook princesses, but the truly special guests were the attendees of this regal occasion – children dressed in their royal best for the “Happily Ever After Ball.”

On the afternoon of Valentine’s Day, these children were able to experience a royal story by wearing black tie (or princess dress-up attire) shiny crowns, and make a princess wand or a knight mask. They also enjoyed cupcakes while listening to the Beauty Princess and the Tower Princess read a story about how princes and princesses behave – being brave, having good manners, and doing your chores to name a few regal traits.

And there was also dancing, because it wouldn’t be a ball without twirling around in a gown.

Everyone left the ball with a smile, and luckily no one’s coach turned into a pumpkin.

The “Happily Ever After Ball” was one of the many, free, family friendly programs offered by the Collierville Burch Library. To learn about upcoming events, visit colliervillelibrary.org to view the events calendar

