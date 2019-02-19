Commissary opens in Collierville

The Germantown Commissary’s sister location opened this week in Collierville at the southwest corner of Poplar Ave. and Houston Levee.

The 6,907-square-foot Collierville Commissary was built on 1.52 acres behind the LongHorn Steakhouse at 3581 S. Houston Levee.

The Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved the plan in September 2017.

“Welcome Commissary,” Mayor Stan Joyner exclaimed after the vote. “I’m hungry.”

Three access points are provided to Gallina Drive (a private drive within the planned development) and cross access will be provided to Longhorn Steakhouse and the vacant site to the west.

Sean Isham, long range planner for the town, said there will be an estimated 504 vehicle trips per day at the restaurant.

The traffic study states that the project will generate a weekday peak hour volume of 53 vehicles entering and exiting the parking lot. Town staff estimates that approximately 70 percent of these vehicles will use the Houston Levee and Poplar intersection at the peak hours.

The remaining 30 percent of vehicles generated will come from or go south toward the Houston Levee and Winchester intersection.

The current volume of traffic at the Houston Levee and Poplar intersection is 1,181 vehicles during peak hours.

Walker Taylor announced plans to expand his popular Germantown Commissary in May 2017.

The original Commissary in Germantown was a small country store for more than 90 years until Taylor bought it in 1981 and turned it into a restaurant renowned for its barbecue, tamales and pies.

The menu is the same at the new location, which is set to seat between 140-to-150 and feature an outdoor patio.