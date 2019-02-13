Two teens injured in drive-by shooting

Two teenagers were injured over the weekend during a drive-by shooting just blocks south of Town Square.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Collierville police officers responded to the Center Court Apartments on the 200 block of Center Street on a report of shots fired.

At the scene, officers found two victims who had both been shot.

The victims reported that a dark blue or black four-door sedan pulled up and that a passenger in the vehicle shot at them in the parking lot of the Center Court Apartments, striking both victims.

As the suspect’s vehicle fled the scene southbound on Center Street, one of the victims returned fire and possibly struck the vehicle’s rear.

A 16-year-old victim has been released from the hospital. A 19-year-old victim is still at Regional One and is listed as serious, but does not have life threatening injuries.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901.457.2520 or to submit an anonymous tip via text message to CPDTIP and your tip to 847411 (tip411).

