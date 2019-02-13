King of Candy

In the spirit of the Valentine’s Day holiday, the Collierville Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony last week for Dinstuhl’s Fine Candy Company at 231 New Byhalia. The candy store has four locations in the Mid-South.

The Dinstuhl family has been making candies in Memphis for five generations, beginning with Charles Martin Dinstuhl Sr. in 1902.

One of the signature recipes, which has been passed from generation to generation is the chocolate pecan fudge. When Charles Martin Sr. retired, his grandson, Edward Eugene Dinstuhl, then a young teen, began learning the recipes.

He joined his father to help continue the business during World War II.

Several years later, Gene received personal instruction from two prominent New York Candy Makers. It was at this time he added new recipes to his grandfather’s collection, including cashew crunch and chocolate covered strawberries.

During the late 1970s, Charles Martin Jr. retired leaving Gene and Gary to lead the company into a tremendous time of growth.

PICTURED: Front – Rebecca Dinstuhl, Lisa Fletcher, Judy Moss, Marissa Moss Magdovitz, Lexi Causey and Sue Leet. Back – Andrew Dinstuhl and Marian Hughes.

