Posted on February 6, 2019.
The Collierville Parks and Recreation Department hosted the Father-Daughter Dance over the weekend in the H.W. Cox Park Gym.
The annual event was a sell out.
A Mother-Son Dinner Dance is already scheduled for March 29 at the Community Center Gym.
PICTURED BOTTOM: Dan Nafziger and daughter Aubrey cut a rug.
PICTURED: Miss Tennessee 2018 Christine Williamson was on hand to sign autographs for participants like Makayla Griggs.
PICTURED: Ron Lewis and daughter Kaitlyn show off their moves.
Photos by Ruth Goodman
