Collierville’s new Municipal Judge is now official. On Jan. 16, Lee Ann Pafford Dobson was administered the Oath of Office by Judge Larry Potter, retired.

The ceremony took place at Collierville’s Municipal Court, where Judge Dobson will start work immediately.

In attendance were members of Judge Dobson’s family, members of the Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the Collierville Municipal Court staff, and representatives of law enforcement.

For the past 30 years in private practice, she has concentrated in the area of family law including divorce, child support, juvenile court, and adoption.

Since her appointment on Jan. 14, Collierville’s first female Municipal Judge has already been meeting with the Collierville Municipal Court staff getting acquainted with personnel and case load. She is filling the remaining term of Judge William Craig Hall who passed away in December 2018.

Hall was elected to an eight-year term in 2014, which will expire in 2022.

Dobson will serve until 2020. Whoever is elected at that time will serve until 2022, when another election for an eight-year term will

be held.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

