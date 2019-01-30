Runners Up

The Municipal Schools Regional Basketball Tournment was held last week at West Collierville Middle School.

The boys first place team was Elmore Park Middle School. They are Wesley Dabbs, Seth Grandberry, Devin Crockett, David Gray, Vic Reisinger, Aidan Moskovitz, Cooper Haynes, Jordan James, Ian Smith, Kevin Flynn Jr., Marco Tyson, Joshua Fedd, Hunter Stallings, Zack McFall, Manager Nikyle Clinton Head Coach Kevin Flynn Sr., Assistant Coach Alex Manual and Assistant Coach Delwin Benson.

PICTURED: The West Collierville Middle Dragons came in second place. Pictured below: Joe Nelson, Sam Holloway, Austin Smith, Trey Dillard, Myron Stokes, Dane Webster, Mark Boyadjian, Ahmad Miller, Roddy Jackson, Trevor Anthony, Alex Vandenberg, Reese Webber, Matt Stokes, Jaden McKinney, Nick Bertram, Manager Dylan Goyal Head Coach William Warren, Assistant Coach Reggie Wilson and Assistant Coach Jason Stec. Photos by Ruth Goodman