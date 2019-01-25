Rose wins GOP nomination

Paul Rose won the special election in the Republican primary for Tennessee Senate Dist. 32 on Thursday by a convincing margin.

The Covington businessman received 6,398 votes for the office previously held by Mark Norris of Collierville.

George Chism received 1,530 votes and the Shelby County Election Commission announced that Heidi Shafer received 1,520 votes in the Republican primary election.

Memphian Eric Coleman won the primary vote for the Democratic party.

Dist. 32 encompasses Collierville, Arlington, Bartlett, Eads, Brunswick and Lakeland.

