Polls open at 7 a.m. Thursday for Dist. 32 race

Election Day is Jan. 24 for the Tennessee State Senate District 32, which encompasses Collierville.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Voting locations in Collierville:

• Collierville Elementary School

590 Peterson Lake Road

• YMCA at Schilling Farms

1185 Schilling Boulevard East

• Collierville Church of Christ

575 West Shelton Road

• Collierville Christian Church

707 New Byhalia Road

• Collierville Presbyterian Church

202 West Poplar Avenue

To find out more information about the election, visit shelbyvote.com.

PICTURED: Republican candidates seeking to fill the remaining two years of former Sen. Mark Norris’ term for District 32 are, from left, former Shelby County Commissioner George Chism of Collierville, businessman Paul Rose of Covington, former Shelby County Commissioner Heidi Shafer of Lakeland and former state Rep. Steve McManus of Collierville. The sole Democrat challenger, Eric R. Coleman of Bartlett, declined to participate in a forum until after the primary. The primary is on Jan. 24 with the special general election on March 12.

