The Collierville Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its annual Awards Gala.

Benefiting many leadership programs and Collierville Partners In Education, the Chamber’s Annual Awards Gala and Casino Royale is the must-attend event of the year.

Participants started the night off with hors-d’oeuvres, cocktails and a silent auction. They spent the rest of the evening dancing and trying their luck at blackjack, craps, poker, or roulette.

The 2018 award winners include:

• Pansy Hall – Chamber Ambassador 2018

• Kyle Grasso – Spirit of Collierville Award 2018

Founder & President of A-Team Roofing

• Larry Boyd – Person of the Year 2018

Senior Vice-President of Patriot Bank Mortgage

• Herbie Krisle – Non-Profit Organization of the Year 2018

Executive Director – Page Robbins Adult Day Center

• Sandy Barrios – Entrepreneur of the Year 2018

Owner – Bazaar “A crazy little food shop”

• Hallie Ross – Educator of the Year 2018



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

