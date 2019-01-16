Collierville YMCA hosts Splash event

Olympic Gold Medalist Julia Stowers and Olympian Gabrielle Rose helped host the SPLASH Mid-South 10th Year Celebration at YMCA at Schilling Farms.

At the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia, Stowers earned a gold medal by swimming for the winning U.S. team in the preliminary heats of the women’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay.

Rose is a Brazilian-American former competition swimmer who participated in the 1996 and 2000 Summer Olympics.

She is the former Brazilian record holder of the 100-meter freestyle, 100-meter butterfly, 100-meter breaststroke and 200-meter individual medley.

