Republican candidates share visions for Senate District 32

The four Republican candidates for the Tennessee State Senate’s District 32 put their cards on the table in Bartlett Monday night about balancing the needs of urban vs. rural voters, improving education and its funding, building up the infrastructure for roads, creating affordable healthcare, resolving the opioid crisis and more.

Gathered at the Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center, they exchanged views in one-minute bursts under the guidance of moderator Joe Denk, vice president and general manager of Local 24 News. Candidates received the questions in advance.

They are vying for the seat vacated by former Sen. Mark Norris when he stepped down to accept a vacant federal judgeship in west Tennessee in October.

Republican candidates include former Shelby County Commissioners George Chism of Collierville and Heidi Shafer of Lakeland, former state Rep. Steve McManus of Collierville and businessman Paul Rose of Covington.

The sole Democrat challenger, Eric R. Coleman of Bartlett, declined to participate in a forum until after the primary.

The primary is on Jan. 24 with the special general election on March 12. The winning candidate will complete the two remaining years of Norris’ term.

Forum coordinators were the Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce, the Bartlett Chamber Foundation and Leadership Bartlett.

QUESTION 1 – Urban vs. rural. District 32 is composed of several of Tennessee’s largest suburban municipalities. It also includes a fairly large rural community. As senator, how will you ensure that both urban and rural constituents are treated equitably?

Chism said he and his sister grew up for a while on a farm south of Winchester, and he understands what rural life is all about and what hard work is involved. He learned a different lifestyle when his family moved to the suburbs. He cited his work on the county commission and noted that he has built relationships from working with current and former mayors of Bartlett, Arlington and Lakeland, and he plans to build on those relationships.

“You get feedback, you take the feedback and process it, and then you make the decision that’s the best decision based upon whether it’s rural, suburban, inner city, wherever,” he said.

Rose said the urban, suburban and rural areas of District 32 complement each other, and he has a broad base of support from leaders and citizens in all three. He cited his business relationships for the past 45 years throughout west Tennessee and beyond.

He said, “I understand you have to listen, and you have to understand what the issues are, but I have worked and lived in this district for many years, and I think the biggest thing you need to do is listen. Listen to the needs of all the folks in those areas and then make decisions that are appropriate for all.”

Shafer said she was born and raised on a farm, and she understands rural farm economies and small town economies to her core. Serving as finance chair on the county commission for the state’s largest county, she learned intimately how large urban and suburban economies work. She mentioned how suburban, urban and rural areas are interdependent for success. She looks toward the “beautiful sweet spot” that can uplift all three areas.

McManus said he chaired the Commerce Committee during his House tenure, and he noticed a glaring omission between city and rural areas: Access to broadband.

“And that is absolutely critical,” he said.

He met with city and industry stakeholders and chaired several committees about how to possibly bring broadband internet to rural Tennessee. McManus also referenced a current $10 million grant currently in Tennessee for broadband deployment.

QUESTION 2: Memphis vs. suburbs. It goes without saying that what is good for Memphis is good for its suburbs. However, Memphis has not always seemed to reciprocate that feeling. There is a legitimate concern that some Memphis politicians would like to deprive the suburbs of their entitlements for services and representation. What will you do to ensure that suburban Shelby County is treated fairly and equitably?

Rose said it was his privilege and sometimes his challenge to work with Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) and the city of Memphis. He’s been successful working collaboratively with them over the years. “I found that if you communicate and keep the communications open, and you share what you’re trying to do … that they are willing to work with you.”

Shafer said she was prepared when she took on the role of a county commissioner, but it was a surprise and a challenge when Memphis and Shelby County school districts merged. “I fought hard to make sure that the municipalities would have the opportunity and the funding to be able to determine their own school systems. … I don’t think that any municipality can force its will on everyone else. I think you have to have that balance. I saw it again with the city of Memphis when they tried to cut off sewer. … I immediately took to the airwaves and advocated.”

McManus said he’s stood up and fought the city of Memphis on numerous occasions, including the annexation by referendum in 2012. “It was just the heavy hand of city government saying, ‘We’re gonna take you in.’ I said, ‘Really? What about the rights of the voters here?’”

He said he then co-sponsored legislation that passed in the House of Representatives, requiring a vote for future annexations.

He also noted that there were quite a few Tennessee cities that were not making their required contribution to the pension plan. The outcome was passing major legislation that imposes consequences on Memphis and other cities not funding their pensions.

Chism said the main reason he ran for the Shelby County Commission was the absorption of Memphis schools into the Shelby County system. “It wasn’t fun,” he said. “Everyone said they’re gonna fail. But we knew they wouldn’t. I didn’t miss a meeting. … But at the same time I’ve worked with the people in Memphis. I’ve got relationships in there. I’ve put youth football teams in Binghampton. Those teams have come out here and played in your football league. I’ve also been a member of the Westwood Neighborhood Association for about 32 years now. I think I’m the only one that looks like me and walks like me and quacks like me.”

QUESTION 3: Road infrastructure. TN-385 and I-269 remain unfinished with connecting Millington and Tipton County with downtown Memphis. To travel from downtown Memphis to Covington during rush hour can take well over an hour. Yet this trip should take probably just over 30 minutes by interstate. Without a doubt, all roads lead to Mississippi, and that state has outmaneuvered Tennessee concerning road infrastructure for metro Memphis. Mississippi’s roads contribute to its success regarding economic development and population growth, while Tennessee seems oblivious to the fact that metro Memphis’s counties to the north are still decades behind with adequate roads for the egress and ingress into Memphis and Shelby County. How do you feel about the Memphis area’s road infrastructure, and how would you address this important issue?

Shafer said the 21 counties of west Tennessee are being badly left behind. “It’s our roads, our bridges, our interchanges. Shoot, when they were putting in the bridge there at Poplar/240, they were going to lay in new bridge that was only two lanes at the area they call Malfunction Junction. I got involved and they said it couldn’t be done. I got involved and got TDOT (Tennessee Department of Transportation) to change their mind. We’ve now got a three-lane bridge in there to open up.”

She said Mississippi is even laying road tracks over the state boundary into Tennessee. “We must open up 269. That in itself could help with the fact we don’t have enough land mass for some of the other business projects that are coming in. We could open up Tipton County and Shelby County to be one easy solid economic sector. We must do it, and you’re gonna need a fighter to do it. You’re gonna need somebody who can move legislation to do it.”

McManus recalled that during his years as a state representative, particularly when he chaired the Commerce Committee for 2010-16, it came to light that the state had depleted a lot of funds that should have gone to TDOT. “The road funding in particular was gone. There was a tremendous backlog. So that was part of the issue that we had for years.”

He was not serving in the House in 2017 and 2018, when the Legislature passed the IMPROVE Act, raising taxes at the gas pump but also lowering sales taxes on food and phasing out the Hall income tax. That led to issuing $297 million in contracts to whittle away at the state’s $10 billion backlog in road projects. He believes that funding was a good start, although civil engineers still give the state a C+ rating.

Chism said TN-385 and I-269 are the arteries that are moving District 32. video available from multiple changes and the Economic Development Growth Engine (EDGE) program highlights 385 as the “cornerstone of development” for the area.

He said it’s critical to work with TDOT. The largest expenditure in the state was for the flyover for I-40 and I-240 in Memphis. Now we have the Lamar corridor, Chism said. “We’ve got to be able to move people in and out.”

He pointed to how FedEx drives the local economy, spending over $1 million daily in taxes just on fuel alone. “But our corridors do not move traffic. Mississippi’s done a good job. We need to get our expenditure in line and get those traffic lines fixed.”

Rose said he travels regularly on Highways 14 and 51 to get to Memphis from Tipton County, and he understands the need to complete 269 from Shelby County through Tipton and to Dyer County. When he inquired, he learned that TDOT has 1,500 backlogged jobs in front of that project.

“In my opinion, that’s totally unacceptable,” he said. “Yes, they have 1,500 jobs that are backlogged, but this has been on the books for years and years.”

QUESTION 4: Education. What are your top priorities for improving public education?

Recruit the best teachers and pay them well, McManus said. He also cited the Peer Power Foundation, a non-profit at the University of Memphis that recruits high-performing people to tutor and mentor middle and high school students in Shelby County. He said it was a factor in Whitehaven’s more than 92 percent graduation rate. Eighty percent of those children then went on to college or other post-secondary schools.

“So we’ve got to get creative and think of things like that. Fund them,” he said.

McManus further recalled teachers telling him in the past to emphasize pre-kindergarten education.

Chism comes from a long line of educators, and his father taught him and his sister that teachers have to teach, but they have to have the proper amount of resources and the policies have to be in line.

“But right now we have a lot of teachers that have to worry about tests that aren’t applicable, tests that don’t work. That’s something that’s got to go away,” he said. “We’ve got to protect our classroom, and not just in K-12. We’ve got buildings that our tax dollars have paid for. We’ve got auto mechanics. We’ve got welding. We’ve got medical device here in Bartlett. These buildings need to be open at night. We’ve got a large workforce that needs to be educated – an adult workforce. Those make us a more profitable and better viable city. It gives work, and it gives value.”

Rose said he looks forward to working with Rep. Mark White, who’s been appointed chair of the House Education Committee, and Debra Moody, who’s been appointed to the education subcommittee working on curriculum, testing and innovation. He expects to work with them as they join Gov. Lee to identify deficiencies in our education program.

He also looks forward to an initiative that directs students who aren’t necessarily college bound, to make sure they are being tracked into vocational-technical programs and community colleges “so when they leave high school on Saturday they can have a job on Monday.”

Shafer, a teacher herself, said she knows the difference between what sounds good in a board room and what is actually going to work in a classroom. A lot of state-level reforms have been good, she said, but they need tweaking.

She would like to see 10-15 percent less testing. “What I’m hearing from students and teachers is there is not enough time for actual classroom education.”

She also said teacher pay was frozen because the tests didn’t work. Teachers who were due a raise didn’t get it because of the failure of the test and because the tests that are given are not aligned.

“There’s a lot we can do, but it’s going to take someone with real knowledge of the classroom to make it work,” she said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

