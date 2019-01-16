Dobson becomes town’s first female municipal judge

Lee Ann Pafford Dobson has been selected as the town’s municipal judge for the next two years.

She replaces Craig Hall, who served the town for more than 35 years before passing away last month. Hall was elected to an eight-year term in 2014.

The town’s charter calls for an election to be held at the next general election, which will be next August.

State law indicates that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen “may appoint a qualified person to serve until the next general election.”

Board members interviewed eight candidates for the vacancy. Three of the candidates were nominated during the board’s monthly meeting on Monday night.

“This is one of the hardest decisions this board has had to make,” Mayor Stan Joyner said before the vote.

Alderman Maureen Fraser nominated Dobson, who received a 5-0 vote. Alderman Tom Allen abstained.

Dobson graduated high school in Heidelberg, Germany where her father was in the military. She attended the University of Florida in Gainsville receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree. After graduation, she taught middle school students – seventh and eighth graders in Florida, and fifth and sixth graders in Tennessee – before entering law school.

In 1984, Ms. Dobson graduated from Memphis State, Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law, and then clerked for the presiding Judge of the Court of Criminal Appeals for one year. For the past 30 years in private practice, she has concentrated in the area of family law including divorce, child support, juvenile court and adoption. In 1998, she opened Rikard & Dobson, PLLC in Germantown and became Dobson Law Firm in 2011.

