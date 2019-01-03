Jobless rate among lowest in Tennessee

Collierville and Germantown tied for the lowest jobless rates in Shelby County for the month of November.

At 2.7 percent, both municipalities were also among the lowest in the state, with only Brentwood (2.5), Franklin (2.4), Hendersonville (2.6), Nashville (2.6) and Smyrna (2.5) coming in lower.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, both municipalities were also down from 3.1 percent the previous month.

The rate in Memphis was down more than a half of a percentage point at 4.3 percent. However, the city’s rate remained the highest among Tennessee municipalities with a population higher than 25,000.

Bartlett’s rate was down at 3 percent.

Shelby County’s rate was down at 3.9 percent.

The counties with the state’s highest unemployment still experienced significant drops in their rates. While Lauderdale County had the highest jobless rate in November at 5.8 percent that figure is a percentage point lower than the previous month.

Bledsoe County’s unemployment rate dropped nearly a full percentage point from 6.1 percent to 5.2 percent. McNairy County went from 5.5 percent in October to 5 percent in November.

Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate for November decreased from 3.7 percent to 3.6 percent. Nationally, unemployment held steady for the third consecutive month at 3.7 percent.

Germantown’s labor force is estimated to be 20,340, with 560 filing for unemployment.

Collierville’s is 25,880, with 700 filing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

