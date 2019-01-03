Dragons finish second in tourney

Posted on January 3, 2019.
Fourteen girls basketball teams from four states competed in the 18th annual Dragon Fire Invitational last week at Collierville High School.
The Collierville Lady Dragons beat St. Benedict 60-22 last Wednesday in the opening round of the tournament.
The next day they handled MAHS 60-39. Destiny Amaefula and Mallory Taylor each had 14 points in the game.
The Lady Dragons then knocked off Memphis Central 63-57 Friday night in the semifinals for a chance to play in the championship game Saturday. However, they lost a very close game 49-45 to Southwind in the finals.
PICTURED: Collierville’s Nytavia Gary drives the lane against St. Benedict.
