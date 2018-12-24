Sunday night house fire claims four lives

One woman and three teenagers were killed in a house fire Sunday night on Autumn Winds Drive in Collierville.

The Collierville Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 600 block of Autumn Winds at around 11 p.m. on Dec. 23.

The victims were a 46-year-old woman, two teenage boys and one teenage girl.

The woman’s husband and the couple’s teenage son both survived the fire by leaping out of windows on the second story.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office are assisting the town’s fire department with the investigation.

The three teens were staying with the family while their parents were on an overseas missionary trip. They are members of Collierville Bible Church.

Collierville Bible Church released the following statement on Monday morning:

We have been receiving several calls from so many caring people in the community and news organizations about what they can do regarding donations for the Coudriet Family and the Missionary Family effected by this tragic event. In the next 2 hours we will be releasing an official statement from the family about the details they wish to share and with directions on how donations can be received. Please check back to this Facebook page in a couple hours.

In His Grip,

Nick Brown

Lead Pastor

The Walgreens at Poplar Ave. and Byhalia is accepting donations for the families. Participants should ask for Hayley Stevens before 5 p.m. and Marico or Isaac after 5 p.m. The store is open 24 hours. On Christmas day, ask for Harris. These managers will accept cash or gift card donations. There is also a box for donated items.